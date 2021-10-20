Fashion
Nordstrom has so many comfy sweater dresses that ooze chic vibes
Sweater dresses are our absolute favorite clothes for fall and winter, and Nordstrom has so many chic styles available right now! The variety can be overwhelming, but we’ve rounded up the best of the best for you below.
Whether you are looking for a dress that you can wear to dinner or during the day, don’t worry, there are plenty of options that will flatter your figure. Read on to find out more!
Dresses $ 100 and under
Our absolute favorite:
The cutout of this midi dress instantly elevates the aesthetic, and we love the slit that shows off a little more skin!
Get the Chelsea Long Sleeve High Neck Midi Jumper Dress28 with free delivery for $ 79 at Nordstrom!
We like too :
Discover more sweater dresses at $ 100 and under here!
$ 50 and less Dresses
Our absolute favorite:
This dress is made for going out on the town and the selling price is amazing!
Get the WAYF Clifton Cutout Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress (originally $ 88) on sale with free shipping for $ 50 at Nordstrom!
We like too :
Discover more sweater dresses at $ 50 and under here!
Long Sleeve Dresses
Our absolute favorite:
If you are in a minimalist atmosphere like Kim kardashian, this sweater dress may be what your fashion dreams are made of!
Get the Fourteenth Place Sweetheart Ribbed Sweater Dress with free delivery for $ 89 at Nordstrom!
We like too :
Discover more long sleeve sweater dresses here!
Cap Sleeve & Sleeveless Dresses
Our absolute favorite:
This dress is extremely stylish and classy, but best of all, it is made from a soft knit!
Get the Bardot Liz Sheath Jumper Dress with free shipping for prices from $ 109 at Nordstrom!
We like too :
Discover more cap sleeve and sleeveless sweater dresses here!
Mini Short Dresses
Our absolute favorite:
Can you imagine how amazing this dress will look with tall boots? You can dress her up with sneakers for brunch too!
Get the BB Dakota by Steve Madden Knit The Scene – Long Sleeve Jumper Dress with free delivery for $ 89 at Nordstrom!
We like too :
Discover more short sweater mini dresses here!
Long long dresses
Our absolute favorite:
If there ever was a sweater dress made for the office, this is it!
Get the Fraiche sweater dress by J Johnny with free delivery for $ 89 at Nordstrom!
We like too :
Discover more long maxi sweater dresses here!
Want more for shopping? Discover all women dresses and buy all the latest fashions available from Nordstrom!
Discover more of our choices and offershere!
