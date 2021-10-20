Fashion
Dress went viral on TikTok after it appeared to dramatically shrink an influencer size
An influencer posted a TikTok with a Fashion Nova dress that appeared to shrink her waist.
The dress went viral and briefly sold out as users tried to figure out the optical illusion.
A similar TikTok of the dress was posted to a separate account last December.
A maxi dress from fashion label Fashion Nova went viral after a TikTok video showed it appearing to create an optical illusion that downplays the appearance of the waistline.
Since it went live on October 9, the clip, which was posted by a fashion influencer named “Jem,” has racked up 2.7 million views and the dress briefly sold out earlier this week.
The viral TikTok, posted under the handle @xojemian, shows Jem pulling the waistband of the dress until his waist appears to shrink considerably. One of TikTok’s top commentators said it looked like Jem had been “cut in half” as a result of the illusion.
a Instagram The account referenced in Jem’s TikTok account bio has over 400,000 subscribers. Jem can be seen modeling clothing from brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Missy Empire and Fashion Nova in various Instagram posts, some of which are tagged as advertisements, or claim to be a “partner” of the brand.
In his TikTok video, which is not tagged as sponsored, Jem calls the dress “viral.” However, it looks like the dress exploded in popularity after she posted about it.
In comments on viral TikTok, several viewers said they were “confused” by the video – unable to understand how Jem’s stomach had shrunk dramatically as she tied the dress. However, other viewers believed they had discovered the key to the illusion.
A theory put forward by several commentators suggests that the exaggerated hourglass illusion was the result of Jem standing in front of his dark door. They hypothesized that with a dark background, the darker color patterns on the waist of the dress could blend into it, which in turn helps give the illusion of a cinched waist. Responding to a commentator who said this, Jem wrote: “Don’t give the illusion!”
Several users have also sewn and duo the video – two features that allow users to include snippets of someone else’s TikTok video in their own posts – to try on the dress and see the potential illusion for them – same.
A sewn TikTok of plus-size fashion influencer Nana Castro trying on the dress has amassed a million views since its publication on Friday.
In December of last year, an account under the handle @jemianxo posted a TikTok very similar to the one that is currently going viral. At the time of writing, the account owner appeared to be making the video private.
Insider was unable to verify who the owner of this TikTok account is. The account has 100,000 subscribers while @xojemian, which appears to have only started posting in October, has 4,215 subscribers.
Although the TikTok posted in December on @jemianxo racked up 3.8 million views before going private, it appears to have garnered little attention compared to @xojemian’s version of the video.
The dress in question is called “Mind of My Own” and is listed on the Fashion Nova website at a reduced retail price of $ 23.99. Yesterday, as several commentators on Jem’s TikTok have claimed, Insider discovered that the article on the site was out of print. However, at the time of writing it appears to be back in stock.
Jem and Fashion Nova did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
