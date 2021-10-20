Kim Kardashian West’s must-have designer is Lyst Index’s hottest brand – Sourcing Journal

The luxury sector is benefiting from the afterglow of celebrity-laden red carpets and a month-long fashion week season that took place mostly in person. The Lyst Q3 2021 index, a quarterly report published Wednesday in the ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products, reveals how the return of star-studded events like the Met Gala and MTV’s VMAs have propelled labels like Balenciaga and Versace to the forefront. It also offers clues as to how consumers mimic these bold style statements for their own social calendars.

“Despite the increase in the Delta variant and travel remaining limited, demand for the mode was strong,” Lyst said in the report. “As we enter the final and key commercial quarter of the year, brands are hoping consumers will opt for a ‘revenge’ holiday season with increased spending on fashion and luxury. “

While the bold fashion meant to be seen is on trend, Balenciaga – the design house run by Demna Gvasalia behind Kim Kardashian West’s incognito Met Gala ensemble – has ranked # 1 as the hottest brand. of the quarter. The way Kardashian West wears a head-to-toe t-shirt generated countless memes and social media posts after the event. In addition to returning to his haute couture roots after a 53-year hibernation, Balenciaga provided creative direction for Kanye West’s controversial Donda listening party in Chicago.

Kim Kardashian West attends the Met Gala in Balenciaga.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

The French label is also behind the most nostalgic moment of Paris Fashion Week. It closed its Spring / Summer 2022 show with a short film starring The Simpsons and an animated Anna Wintour.

Gucci, which fell to second place, made a splash when it released the digital store Vault, a platform based on the past, present and future of the fashion house. The label, however, is expected to experience a boom when the “House of Gucci” movie starring Lady Gaga debuts in November.

The opening of the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition in Brooklyn and a partnership with the Paris Saint-Germain football team enabled Dior to rise to third place.

The S / S ’22 presentations in Milan and Shanghai raised Prada’s profile to No. 4. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has become the leader of the fashion house’s new men’s fragrance campaign, despite its now viral character. Vanity Show interview in which he said that swimming is “less necessary”, also maintained the tag in the headlines. At n ° 5, Louis Vuitton has chosen a contemporary approach to celebrate the 200 years of its founder by launching a mobile game.

Christian Dior Exhibition: Creator of Dreams

Jillian Sollazzo / WWD

Nike, the only sportswear company to make the list at No.6, dropped three spots in the third quarter despite a 16% increase in revenue. A new collection with Serena Williams and a new flagship in Seoul have raised its global profile.

Bottega Veneta climbed one spot to No.7 in the third quarter after announcing plans to host a parade in Detroit. The fashion house has also benefited from Gen Z celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner wearing their designs.

With its satin wedge heels and sparkling dresses in demand, Versace at No.8 has established itself as the brand that fully personifies the joy of dressing. After dressing Lil Nas X in three looks for the Met Gala, Versace featured muses Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell in her S / S ’22 runway show. At No.9, Fendi shares more with Versace than a ranking on the Lyst index. It was the other half of the “Fendace” fashion collaboration that took Milan Fashion Week by storm.

Cleavage

Aitor Ross Sun / WWD

Saint Laurent finished at No.10, down one place from Q2. The French label presented a Paloma Picasso-inspired Spring / Summer 22 collection and showed its menswear collection in Venice, a celebrity hot spot this summer.

Moncler, Burberry, Valentino, Off-White, Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Balmain, Jacquemus and Dolce & Gabana rounded out the remaining top 20, with each brand benefiting from in-person catwalks.

Hottest Items

Although the hottest brands in the Lyst Index for Q3 2021 have shifted their focus to suppliers of high-end fashion and fine looks, the list of the hottest items for men and women in the quarter highlights the continued popularity of casual fashion.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Running Shoe ranked # 1 among most popular items for men, marking the second quarter in a row a pair of these shoes took the # 1 spot. Searches for polarizing style statement rose 411% due to the release of two new colourways, Lyst said, as well as a sustained increase in demand for resin and rubber footwear.

“Having converted to practical slip-ons earlier in the pandemic, shoppers are now looking for evolved silhouettes and styles of these staples,” Lyst added.

At number 2, Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses with multi-colored reflective lenses meet the demand for futuristic Y2K accessories. Meanwhile, Prada’s Cloudbust Thunder sneakers (# 3), Valentino’s VLTN t-shirt (# 6), On Running’s Cloud sneakers (# 7) and the text print sweatshirt. de Pangaia (n ° 10) testify to consumers’ taste for comfort. .

The men’s list also houses several genderless pieces. A modern day classic, Telfar’s shopping bag ranked # 4, followed by ERL’s colorful quilted puffer jacket at # 5.

Jacquemus’ bob (# 8) and Eliou Circus pearl necklace (# 9) showed the versatility of non-gender specific accessories.

The most popular items for women closely mirrored the men’s list. Prada’s raffia tote bag ranked # 1, followed by Versace’s Medusa platform pumps (# 3), Nike’s React Vapor NXT sneakers (# 4) and chain mules from JW Anderson (no.5).

Balenciaga’s Le Cagole bag, which echoes the motorcycle-inspired styles with which the brand enjoyed enormous success in the 2000s, ranked No.6. Another nod to retro fashion, the open cardigan La maille Pralù by Jacquemus took 7th place. .

Roxanne Assoulin’s bracelet set with colorful beads and upbeat messages like “Kindness is Magic” ranked # 8, followed by Toteme’s classic striped sweater at # 9 and Emma Brewin’s fur bobble at n ° 10.