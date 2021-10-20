En banc 4th Circuit will revise the dress code of skirts only for charter school girls

Law firms

(Reuters) – The constitutional rights of more than 3 million elementary and high school students in the United States could be at stake when the 4th Bank Circuit decides whether a North Carolina charter school that requires girls to wear skirts or dresses can be prosecuted for violation of the Equal Protection Clause.

In August, a divided panel of three judges ruled in Peltier v. Charter Day School, Inc, that the girls who attended the North Carolina charter day school did not have a constitutional claim because the school, while state-licensed to provide free public education, is operated by the sector private and is therefore not an actor of the State. (The panel felt that girls – who told harrowing stories about their fear of playing on the swings during recess or even crawling on the floor during an emergency drill, for fear of showing their underwear could file a complaint. for discrimination based on sex under Title IX.)

I told you about the dazzling dissent of Justice Barbara Keenans, who accused her panel colleagues Marvin Quattlebaum and Allison Rushing of having jumped off the rails.

Now the panel analysis will be reviewed by the entire 4th Circuit, which on Tuesday allowed a rehearing request lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and Ellis & Winters.

The case isn’t just about a single charter school banning pants for girls. The tribunal en banc will reconsider whether the charter school operator is a state actor who can be held liable under the equal protection clause. This will be the first federal appeals court, ACLU Galen Sherwin said, to decide whether a charter school labeled under state law with the responsibility of providing free public education must respect the rights of its students under the US Constitution. Her bench decision, she said, will directly affect more than 125,000 students in North Carolina and will likely spill over to 4th Circuit and even beyond the millions of children enrolled in charter schools.

The ACLU and its friend, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, told the 4th Circuit that it is evident under North Carolina charter school laws that schools are state actors. The state’s constitution requires North Carolina to provide free and universal public education, they said. The laws of North Carolina, in turn, delegate this constitutional responsibility to charter schools.

Schools are officially labeled public schools, according to the brief, and are subject to many of the same requirements as non-charter schools, such as performance tests and reports; open meetings and laws on public records; and compliance with desegregation plans.

The ACLU’s best precedent is the 1988 United States Supreme Court decision in West v. Atkins, in which the court ruled that a private doctor under contract to provide medical services to inmates at a North Carolina prison hospital could be sued for unconstitutional racial discrimination because the doctor had the rule of law of State. The Charter Day School, according to the ACLU, acts similarly by virtue of the states delegating its constitutional responsibility to provide free public education – thus, like the doctor in West, Charter Day can be sued for discrimination.

Lawyers for the Baker Botts schools responded in their opposition letter and bench review that West does not apply in this case. North Carolina has not fully delegated its educational responsibility to charter schools, according to the brief, instead allowing charter schools to operate alongside traditional public schools. Unlike West inmates, Baker Botts argued, North Carolina students can choose how to benefit from their constitutional right to public education.

The most relevant Supreme Court precedent, according to the school, dates from 1982 Rendell-Baker v. Kohn, in which judges ruled that a private school for unsuitable adolescents was not a state actor, so dismissed teachers could not sue for civil rights violations. The 1st Circuit also ruled in Logiodice c. Trustees of Maine Central Institute that students could not bring civil rights lawsuits against a private school that had contracted with the state to provide public secondary education services, Baker Botts’ brief said. The opposition brief also cited the 9th Circuits taking into account Caviness v. Horizon, due process brought by a former teacher that the private nonprofit operator of an Arizona charter was not a state actor.

North Carolina Charter Schools were created by the legislature to be operated by nonprofit corporations free from intrusive state regulation to promote innovation and student success alongside other non-state schools. government, Charter Day attorney Aaron Streett of Baker Botts said by email. We look forward to the 4th Circuit in recognizing that charter school operators are not state actors when their volunteer boards of directors make policy without any state input.

ACLU Sherwin said the school is trying to expand the cases of the 1st and 9th circuits beyond their limits. The Supreme Court’s Rendell-Baker case and the 1st Logiodice Circuits precedent, she said, involved private schools, not a public charter school operating under state authority. The detention of the 9th Caviness Circuits, Sherwin said, involved claims from a former teacher, not from students with a constitutional right to free education. (Arizona’s charter school laws, unlike those in North Carolina, exclude charter schools from the education provision of state constitutions.)

If the ACLU does eventually persuade the Benched 4th Circuit that girls have a constitutional cause of action, Charter Day is going to have a hard time justifying its gender-based dress code. Even the majority of the 4th Circuit panel which sided with the school said the explanation offered by the founder of the charters that the code was intended to promote chivalry and teach boys to treat girls like a fragile ship that men are supposed to take care of and honor was inadequate.

Nor can the school credibly claim that the skirt requirement promotes discipline and good grades, ACLU Sherwin said. The skirt-only rule was suspended during the appeal litigation – and there was no noticeable effect on student performance, Sherwin said.

The world hasn’t stopped because girls are allowed to wear pants, she said.

