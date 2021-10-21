Manchester United score vs Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo crowns stunning return to Old Trafford





Manchester United made a comeback on Wednesday from a two-goal deficit to beat Atalanta 3-2 in Group F of the UEFA Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a final goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral gave the Italians a significant advantage in the first half before the hosts started their second half recovery. Marcus Rashford got things going before a crucial save by David De Gea kept the deficit to one goal shortly before Harry Maguire equalized for United. It was up to Ronaldo to score the game-winning goal with nine minutes remaining to take some heat away from Solskjaer, who seemed to be heading for harsh criticism. While that criticism persists, the blow was toned down considerably ahead of a crucial weekend clash with Liverpool in the Premier League. Some takeaway meals. Saviors of Solskjaer Once again the Norwegian looked like a tactical loss and was bailed out by his key players with Rashford, De Gea, Maguire and Ronaldo just in time to save him from deserved criticism. It feels like it’s only so much longer that these kinds of scenarios can play in Solskjaer’s favor, but he won’t be complaining about this timely turn of events. Fancy even more coverage of the global game? Listen below and followQu Golazo! A daily CBS football podcastwhere we take you beyond the field and around the world for commentary, overviews, recaps and more. Apathetic atalanta After doing so well to open a two-goal lead, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men thought they had done enough and disconnected. They rallied once Rashford scored and were deprived of a third by an excellent De Gea. However, they weren’t the usual relentless themselves and it worked against them here as it got United back into the game. Refused by De Gea If the Spaniard hadn’t made a key intervention at 2-1, United could very well have lost the game. It was a defining moment and the color of the game quickly changed once Maguire impressively equalized. De Gea has been an important figure so far this campaign and his current form currently keeps him the top pick. Ronaldo relishes his late luck The Portugal international was in his element as the game turned in United’s favor and victory suddenly became a possibility. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/news/manchester-united-vs-atalanta-score-cristiano-ronaldo-caps-stunning-comeback-at-old-trafford/live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos