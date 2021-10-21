Zendaya crowned fashion icon at CFDA Fashion Awards





Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

Unsurprisingly, Zendaya has just been chosen by the CFDA as a fashion icon for the organization’s upcoming awards. The actress, who has made a real name for herself on the red carpet over the past year, is recognized for her contributions to the fashion industry. Zendaya accolades include launching the Daya by Zendaya flowy clothing collection, in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, as well as being a spokesperson for Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino. HandoutGetty Images The star’s red carpet looks are among the most talked about ensembles of the year. Recently, with the help of her stylist Law Roach, we were treated to a vintage Versace dress that paid homage to Beyoncé, another vintage moment in a YSL look once owned by American businesswoman and pioneer Eunice Johnson, a breathtaking Balmain look at the Venice Film Festival Dune first and even a glow in Valentino’s dark Oscar gown. The star joins former Fashion Icon award winners such as Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy will also be honored, it was announced. She will win Face of the Year at the 2021 CDFA Awards. This is not the first time that Zendaya has been recognized by the fashion industry. Last year she won the 2020 Visionary Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which celebrates equality, inclusiveness and sustainability in fashion. “It is an incredible honor and it represents the world to me … Throughout my career I have had the privilege of being able to present other types of beauties,” she told the era. “With the work I can do, create more positions of power, more creative positions and I hope I continue to be able to do that, until this industry truly reflects the beauty I see every day.” The Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards will begin on November 10. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

