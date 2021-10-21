Ahkello Witherspoon must show he can help dress up special teams, says Teryl Austin





The Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of moves in the months leading up to the start of the regular season to add depth to the defensive end of the ball. They signed Edge rusher Melvin Ingram shortly before training camp started. They traded for inside linebacker Joe Schobert. They even signed Karl Joseph safety to the training team. As they still expect more contributions from Joseph, the biggest question for many concerns Ahkello Witherspoon, a former starting cornerback for whom they gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire. He’s been a healthy scratch for much of the year so far and has been burnt out for a long touchdown in his limited playing time. Senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin was asked about his lack of playing time earlier today. I think when you look at where we are on game day you have your best three guys and then the fourth corner, really this guy is mostly a special teams player., he said, and J Layne is a hell of a special teams player. He made a great save as a gunner in the game last week. That would be Justin Layne, the third-year cornerback who has nine defensive snaps, but 81 special teams snaps, this season. He already has six tackles this year so far, including five on special teams. Witherspoon has a few seasons of over 100 special team shots under his belt, but that’s not how the Steelers see it right now. Until that happens, until there is a change in that regard, it’s hell, Austin said of the veteran. He knows he really needs to improve in this area. I know he just arrived, but try to improve yourself in this area. And when he gets a chance to stand up, maybe hell will make the most of it. Ultimately fourth turn and fourth safety, these guys are special teams considerations all day long, and they should be, because you’re hoping you don’t hit your fourth turn and fourth safety in one. match, he added. Some will find it important to remember that the Steelers’ acquisition of Witherspoon via trade also had its compensatory value, entering into Pittsburgh’s compensatory choice formula. His acquisition will result in the cancellation of the sixth-round compensatory pick they were supposed to get for the loss of Mike Hilton. But this is old news. What happens next with him should only be about football. If he can contribute and help the team win you play him, but if you don’t think he is one of your best options then you have to work on it. The squad already has Tre Norwood, Arthur Maulet and James Pierre working as a cornerback or in the lunge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://steelersdepot.com/2021/10/ahkello-witherspoon-must-show-he-can-contribute-on-special-teams-to-dress-according-to-teryl-austin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos