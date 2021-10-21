Pearls for men? Why not!

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles attends the BRIT Awards 2020 at … [+] O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland / WireImage)

Pearls have long been associated with women. Think of Coco Chanel and her strands and strands of pearls. Or Audrey Hepburn with her multi-row pearl necklace in perfect contrast with her black Givenchy dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Or Princess Diana wearing a beaded choker to complete her so-called revenge dress. Or Jackie Kennedy with a simple classic strand. Indeed, women from Queen Elizabeth I to Elizabeth Taylor have adorned themselves with various forms of pearl jewelry.

But what about men?

Yes, there have been European monarchs and members of their aristocracy who sported a pearl or two. Just look at the portraits of Dutch masters whose male subjects are adorned with pearl jewelry. The Maharajas of India have never shied away from piles and piles of pearls or any kind of jewelry for that matter. But then the pearls fell out of favor among men. Historically we see men wearing pearls, however in early modern times pearls were associated with women and worn in a very classic and feminine style. Because of this, the younger generations have moved away from pearls, says Yasuhiko Hashimoto, CEO for America of leading pearl jewelry brand Mikimoto.

Until recently.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 24: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced) Shawn Mendes … [+] arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California., (Photo by Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

As fashion evolves into flowing, genderless styles and designers like Kim Jones at Dior Men and Alessandro Michele at Gucci still push the boundaries of what men can wear, men’s pearls are experiencing a renaissance. Witness Micheles muse Harry Styles who at times adopted the preppy look of a sweater with a pearl necklace or an earring with a single pearl with a black lace outfit. Singer Shawn Mendes also sported a pearl necklace, as did music and hip hop artists Pharell Williams, A $ AP Rocky and Jaden Smith. Replace the gold chains with pearl necklaces.

Mikimoto is leading the movement for genderless pearl jewelry. They have collaborated with Comme des Garçons for collections that combine their know-how for these precious and shiny orbs with avant-garde codes of fashion houses. Like a pearl necklace played with silver tips, fins, chain links and safety pins. They also launched an entirely gender neutral collection called PASSIONOIR to further express their desire for jewelry that embraces everyone.

Below, Mikimotos Yasuhiko Hashimoto talks about this new collection and why a younger clientele is discovering pearls.

Mikimoto and Comme des Garcons collection campaign image.

Why the diversification towards jewelry without gender? What has the reaction been so far?

Mikimoto seeks to maintain the importance and relevance of pearls regardless of age and gender through fine jewelry that emphasizes the beauty of pearls and the character of the Mikimoto brand. As a fine jewelry and cultured pearl designer from Japan, dispelling pearl stereotypes is a new challenge. While many of our collections feature genderless pieces, our unisex collaboration with Comme des Garons has demonstrated our ability to create modern, chic styles for men with our masterfully crafted pearls. Latest Mikimoto collection, PASSIONORY, emphasizes the beauty of pearls and the strength of our design which we hope will resonate with generations who may not be familiar with the brand. PASSIONOIR has been very well received by our demanding customers around the world, as well as by new customers that we hope to continue for years to come. We are very excited about the direction of the collection and the possibilities of pearls in the future.

PASSIONATE Mikimoto

How did you choose the designs for this new category?

PASSIONOIR was inspired by the chemical reaction provided by the strong contrast between the innocent beauty of pearls, combined with the powerful and mysterious color of black. PASSIONOIR expresses Mikimoto’s passion for jewelry through his innovative style, fusing the organic (pearls) and the inorganic (metals). The collection includes necklaces, ear studs, bracelets and earrings, a first for the Mikimoto brand.

Where do you see this collection going? What are your future plans for this?

Through PASSIONIOR, we hope to continue to earn the trust of our customers all over the world and introduce jewelry that will be appreciated regardless of age or gender.

Which men would you like to see sporting Mikimoto beads?

In our latest ad, Mikimoto used a male model for the first time in her brand’s history, and a Japanese female model was designed with masculinity to exemplify the world, the versatility and genderless nature of pearl jewelry. . We have also posted videos on our special website for PASSIONOIR, featuring artists from a variety of backgrounds and professions, such as chefs, boxers and skateboarders. The collection is really for everyone.

Watch the campaign videos below.