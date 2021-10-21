The Responsible Fashion Series global fashion conference returned on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus, in a selection of live presentations, this time hosted in the fashion capital, Antwerp, Belgium.

For its first live event, attended by FashionUnited, an array of lectures and panel discussions cover a wide range of topics, ultimately aiming to address the difficult question: Can fashion save the world ?. The answers and questions differ radically when examining such a large and complex question, with topics such as fashion education, cultural significance, sustainability and consumerism.

An interview with Walter Van Beirendonck, member of the Antwerp Six and head of the fashion department of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, kicked off the event. In an interview with one of his own students, the Belgian designer offered his take on the subject, discussing his vision and how it works in the complex industry. His take touched on mental health in fashion, as well as the career paths he took to get to where he is.

We all know it can’t, Van Beirendonck said, answering the underlying question of the day. But on the other hand, I also think it can bring a lot of joy, happiness and dreams so it’s good and I think it’s already a good start. I’m sure everyone is thinking about this, and also how we can improve the job in the best possible way.

It could start with fashion education

A panel discussion following the interview agreed with the designers’ sentiment. A group of fashion educators from top universities answered the question, and many said no when asked if industry can change the world. Their shots focused on the impact of fashion education in the industry and how it can help students think more critically about how they maneuver in their future careers in the fashion industry. fashion.

Despite the panelists’ collective view that fashion is unable to create radical change, they took the opportunity to point out the ways in which fashion education is already taking action towards the start of positive reform. Attendees spoke about new additions to the study programs of their respective socially-minded institutes, as well as initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion, such as the student and alumni-led board of directors. by Parsons, which puts the students’ point of view at the forefront.

Johan Pas, of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, had a different point of view on the subject. Asked about his views on the influence of fashion on global change, he said: Of course, it has already been, for over a century and on a daily basis. The moment we decide to put energy into dressing, it influences our world. However, he believes the education process is something that should be transformed for positive longevity.

No solution centered on the influence of avant-garde artistic movements, which made a more daring critique of society than that of its fashion counterpart. He suggested that as a medium, fashion can be seen as a tool for communication, expression and creation, adding to the perspective of society.

Fashion as a critical art form or as a statement of cultural diversity

When looking at fashion as an art, it becomes a perfect tool for bridging the gap between art and life, Pas noted, further claiming that viewing fashion education in this way would mean it must be research-based education. By questioning its own Eurocentric frameworks, by exploring its blind spots and by pushing and pulling its borders, by exploring new conceptual and technological territories, the creative practices of fashion will be reinforced by its critical perception.

No Perspective suggests that artists and designers need to enter a non-consumer driven market in order to make groundbreaking commentary. While Fiona Dieffenbacher, of the Parsons School of Design, agreed with Pas that fashion education needs to get out of its Eurocentric mindset and spoke more about the decentralization of the system, Barbara Trebitsch, of the Accademia Costume e Moda, had another opinion.

Trebitsch stressed the importance of educating students in a traditional sense, raising them with regard to their own roots. The Italian speaker addressed the pressure the industry is putting on the new generation and said it should instead give them the tools to break the rules already established. She also noted that it is not only the designers who hold the responsibility for the reform, but also the management, the media and other important titles behind the industry. This, in turn, suggested Trebitsch, will help change the way fashion is viewed.

A particularly notable contribution from a Central Saint Martins speaker in the audience raised the question of whether education recognizes those cultures that are less equipped to reach that of the internationally renowned schools present. The exponential increase in education spending has been brought to light, and it has been noted that many talented individuals from under-represented cultures may not have the opportunities of those from wealthier countries and backgrounds.

We’re almost perpetuating that business model and that could be the downfall of any fashion talent that might exist, said Ian King, panel host and founder of Responsible Fashion Series. So what could we do to reverse this kind of trend? Because it’s not going to stop.

He continued: These kinds of institutions, like Parsons and the London College of Fashion, are creating the problem because they charge increasingly higher fees. They look at these people not on the basis of their talent, but really on their ability to pay. It really doesn’t help the industry at all. What can we do to change the system to make sure the talent comes from the surface? Finding the most talented students is in the best interest of this industry.

Educational reform

Bold critiques and innovative ideologies are the pillars of the avant-garde conference, with the overall goal of bringing together diverse contributors to offer different perspectives on how the fashion system works. The international spectrum of participants allows for a broader discussion, taking a close look at the different cultures and perspectives that might influence a change in response pattern.

Developed and founded in collaboration with four major fashion institutions under the aegis of Fashion Colloquia, the Responsible Fashion Series is supported by the London College of Fashion, the Parsons School of Fashion and Design in New York, the Institut Français de la Fashion based in Paris and Domus de Milanese. Previous editions, hosted around the world in cities such as Rome, Ho Chi Min and Sao Paulo, have additionally featured a variety of topics including heritage, disruptive fashion and new luxury.

For the current edition, the series first launched online last week, via a dedicated digital platform, with presentations spanning two days. Lectures broadcast live by various researchers and professionals presented a range of topics, including co-creation, breaking stereotypes and cultural engagement.

On the second day of the event, viewers will be able to attend a live pitching competition during the conference, with individuals presenting their own concept around responsible fashion. A jury of experts made up of investors and advisers will be present to supervise the pitches, the opportunity being broadcast live on the digital events platform.

Along with the presentations, the series additionally hosts an exhibition featuring a variety of innovative projects based on sustainable fashion production, some of which by presenters at the event itself. Leather-making, conscious craftsmanship, and digital tool building are hallmarks of display, with researchers and presenters offering innovative approaches to new fashion operations, sustainability, and the dismantling of traditional structures. .