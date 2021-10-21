Farfetch launches own fashion brand, buy it now

For fashion fans looking for faraway designers or impossible to find pieces, Farfetch has been a benchmark since its creation in 2007 by Portuguese business magnate Jos Neves. The e-merchant stocks products from various shops, large and small in over 50 different countries, where you can find something of a rare vintage Galliano era saddle bag to a Balmain catwalk dress not found for the current season. But now Farfetch is launching its own in-house fashion brand.

Nicknamed ‘There was one‘the line is inspired by high classics and includes tailored blazers, soft slip dresses, denim jackets, and zip-up leggings, and draws on the platform’s data-driven insight into what customers are actively looking for on Farfetch. “You always have people looking for a great jacket,” says Holli Rogers, brand manager at Farfetch. “Or a large piece of knitwear; the perfect tee. These things that come up quite regularly. In the hands of There Was One, an everyday buttoning gets a bit more oversized and is made in organic silk. A long spaghetti strap slip dress comes with a dramatic square A ribbed polo neck shirt dress is split at the elbows and flares elegantly around the wrists, for example.

“Throughout the pandemic, having come up with ideas, really seeing the trends on a global scale and understanding what consumers want and what gravitate towards, we have seen these consumer trends drift a bit away from the mainstream. “Fashion from fashion” and more towards investment dressing, “Rogers said. “They weren’t just buying loungewear per se, but buying things that they felt they could just add to their wardrobes, basics they could have in perpetuity.” Thus, the platform designed the label in partnership with New Guards Group, which it acquired in 2019 for $ 675 million and now includes Off-White, Heron Preston, Opening Ceremony and Palm Angels.

The story continues

For now, There Was One will work as it goes, with new merchandise every few months, sold exclusively on Farfetch. And as for prices, they range from under $ 100 for a cotton tank top to over $ 1,000 for leather jackets and more for other pieces in the future. “We want to understand what is selling and what we can change based on the customer feedback we have, and how we can play on that and evolve the collection,” Rogers adds.

For a platform that seems to prioritize durability, as one of the early adopters of second-hand e-commerce on its website, it also makes sense that the new core product line goes a little beyond the basics when it comes to the green approach. The items in the collection are made from conscious and certified materials, delivered in minimal, recyclable and compostable packaging. “If you’re launching a new brand out into the world, you want to be as mindful of that launch as possible,” Rogers adds.

The day dresses are made from ENZING ECOVERO viscose, which is produced from wood and pulp from responsibly managed forests that are certified to come from sustainable sources. Elsewhere, quilted jackets are made from certified recycled nylon and treated with a PFC-free water repellent coating.

For the occasion, the brand collaborated with some of its big names in fashion, each associating them with a cultural muse of their choice. Led by editor and curator Penny Martin, Karen Binns, Ellie Grace Cumming and Emilie Kareh, style musician Honey Dijon, designer Rym Beydoun, musician and composer Lucinda Chua, who were then photographed by German fashion photographer Katja Rahlwes.

“When we looked at the collection and really looked at what it would be like, we realized it wasn’t trendy,” Rogers said. “Part of the conversation was about what and who embodies the style, and how do you make it your own style and mix it with other classic things? ” The result? There was the brand new version of bases.

There Was One Contrast-Trim Flared Maxi Dress

$ 745.00, CLOSING

There Was One Long Double Breasted Peak Lapel Coat

$ 1400.00, CLOSED

There Was One Mid-Length Poplin Shirt Dress

$ 695.00, FARFETCH

There Was One Faded Denim Jacket

$ 535.00, FARFETCH

There Was One contrast-trim flared midi skirt

$ 350.00, FARFETCH

There Was One High Waist Flared Trousers

$ 535.00, FARFETCH

There Was One Short Quilted Snap Jacket

$ 695.00, FARFETCH

There Was One ribbed-knit polo-neck shirt dress

$ 675.00, CLOSING

There Was One High-Rise Press-Pleat Denim Jeans

$ 420.00, FARFETCH

There Was One Sleeveless Round Neck Tank Top

$ 90.00

There Was One contrast-trim flared midi skirt

$ 350.00, FARFETCH

There Was One ribbed-jersey midi tank dress

$ 375.00, FARFETCH

Originally appeared on Vogue