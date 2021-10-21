There is no more party than holiday nap dresses

Photo credit: Hill House Home

Hill House Home is also known for its dedication fan base as the defining heroic piece of the time, the nap dress. Today, the legions of shoppers known as the Nap Dress Nation receive their first gift from their favorite brand: a festive drop incorporating the most frequent requests from buyers and the new additions they did not know how to ask.

Available now, Hill House Home’s Holiday 2021 collection ranges from its first long-sleeved nap dress, the Jasmine, to a limited-edition cardigan with knit brand Fanm Mon. The popular tartan nap dresses last year are also making a comeback in adult and child sizes. The color palette and winter fabrics are intended for all end-of-year celebrations. Who cares if it’s not until October? These pieces can instantly put anyone in the Hill House holiday spirit.

Photo credit: Hill House Home

Founder Nell Diamond describes the collection as capturing two moods: cozy winter (as seen in tartan nap dresses and canvas tracksuits) and festive holidays (dresses in materials new to the brand like the velvet and an updated shimmering brocade). Dressier nap dress styles don’t give up on the comfort that made the brand a quarantine: Hill House velor incorporates silk for an extra-soft feel and all dresses include stretch and structure in equal measure.

“I think one of the things that is so important to me about the nap dress after having twins last year and going through so many changes in my body is to be really fit. comfortable while I celebrate, ”says Diamond of the designs. “It’s something I don’t want to go back to. So we kind of challenged ourselves to create more nap dresses that are considered really festive.”

Dresses that can comfortably go from formal holiday portraits to a six-hour Thanksgiving dinner are just a reflection of how Hill House Home incorporates buyers’ demands into its new lines. The new long-sleeved nap dress has dominated customer request lists for months. “Literally every nap dress we’ve ever made is from Nap Dress Nation,” Diamond said.

The philosophy of always listening extends to other new categories, such as tights. “People kept asking me last year, where do you get your turtlenecks and tights that go under your Ellies and Athenas?” Diamond had borrowed admittedly expensive styles from her mother’s wardrobe, not something she can replicate for clients. Luckily, Hill House Home could create tights that are just as opaque and comfy as Diamond’s other favorites, but for $ 25 a pair.

Photo credit: Hill House Home

Diamond’s two main styles for the holiday season are the velvet Akilah dress, to be worn with a pearl and gold necklace, strappy heels and the velvet Ellie dress, paired with a brown boot. and a cardigan tied on the shoulders for a cocktail. When the holidays are over and every gift is unwrapped, Diamond says these nightgowns can find a place in your everyday wardrobe. “I’ll be wearing my velvet Ellie to the office all winter long with a turtleneck and a leather jacket.”

At Hill House headquarters, Diamond and his team are already developing next year’s holiday collection. Finding out what makes the final cut will take a lot of patience on our part. “Sometimes when people on Instagram write that they want something, I like, if only you knew i am already working on it but you will have to wait a year! ”Diamond laughed.

Until then, there is a new drop of dream to occupy us. You can purchase the latest Hill House Home collection above or at hillhousehome.com.

