A cinched waist ‘illusion dress’ is everywhere TikTok and people ‘just can’t get it’

A maxi dress messes up the brains of people on TikTok and we seriously can’t stop staring at it at work.

The brushstroke print dress creates an optical illusion when you pull it tight around the waist, as user @xojemian demonstrates in a now-viral video.

It’s so slimming that it looks like it’s bending reality.

“Girl, it looked like you almost cut yourself in half for a second,” one user wrote in the comments to her video.

“I’m not high or drunk and my brain can’t figure it out,” wrote another.

The jaw-dropping item is called the “Mind of My Own” dress, according to @xojemian. She says she bought it from Fashion Nova for $ 50, although it recently for sale for $ 36. Others say they found something like this on SHEIN.

Many people have tried to recreate the illusion this week, although some have been more successful than others.

User @nanacastro told the New York Post that she has had some decent success with the dress.

“My waist looks completely ripped off,” she said.

“When I put [the dress] on … i didn’t see “bod mom”, i saw the sexy shape i had before i had my son. “

@itsnanacastro So I bought the Viral Waist Illusion Dress #fyp #midsize #tryon #viraldress #TreatiestCupContest #IKnowWhatYouDid

Others have not quite succeeded in distorting reality.

@ shugah69 Fashionnova illusion dress #fashionnova #ilusion #IKnowWhatYouDid #fyp

User @xojemian gave some advice in the comments to his video, after several others tried and failed to recreate the illusion.

“Instead of rolling it up, tie it once in the front like this,” she wrote.

The original video has 2.7 million views and we keep increasing that number, but we still don’t get it.