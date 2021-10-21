Bloomington things to do this weekend: pumpkins, fashion, IU cinema





Halloween is just around the corner and that means pumpkins, ghosts and corn mazes are all offering up some delicacies this weekend. If a spellbinding good time isn’t your cup of apple cider, maybe a fashion and art show or classic movie or the symphony will tickle your fancy. Check out some of this week’s top entertainment options: Harvest Festival at Will Detmer Park If you want to learn more about pumpkins, consider attending Harvest Fest, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. Will Detmer Park, 4140 W. Pike vernal. Participants can select a free pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and then learn more about it. There will be games, pumpkin paintings, Jack-o-Lantern demonstrations. Topics covered will include what pumpkins need to grow and how to compost your pumpkin. Recycling fashion show Rebloomed Design, Resilience a la Mode Fashion Show, will present 18 sets made from recycled materials, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, at the Grunwald Gallery of Art, in the Fine Arts Building, 1201 E. Seventh St., on the Indiana University campus. The designs show how the fashion industry and others can make decisions that increase the longevity of materials and cultivate a clean future in fashion. The fashion show will run alongside the 2021 faculty exhibition, with works created by more than 50 faculty artists. Entrance to the gallery and all events are free and open to the public. Incredibly fun events It’s that time of year when the nights are cool, the cornfields still have corn (and maybe a maze), and there are some spooky activities going on. Fowler’s Pumpkin Patch has a corn maze that adults ($ 5) and kids 10 and under (free) can enjoy while picking out a pumpkin or visiting the farm animal zoo. Fowler’s, at 4932 N. Greene County Line Road, is open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Food price:Halloween is a great excuse to play with your food Forbidden Hollows Haunted Farm offers a more frightening experience. Located between Bloomington and Bedford at 639 Anderson Road, Bedford, the Haunted Farm sells tickets to the Haunted Corn Maze which is open from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays in October. The cost is $ 20 per person; anyone queuing before 10 p.m. will be allowed inside the labyrinth. For a cooler version of spooky, head over to Frank Southern Ice Arena from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 for the Skate and Scare. Skate in the haunted house on ice to the sound of spooky music. If you come in costume, you could win a prize. Doors open at 6:45 pm Admission is $ 6 per person plus $ 3 for skate rental. The ice rink is at 2100 S. Henderson St. A glimpse of “Heaven” Indiana University Cinema will present “Heaven Can Wait” at 1 pm Sunday at the theater as part of her Sunday Matinee Classics series. The 1943 Technicolor film tells the story of a recently deceased man who recounts his past to Satan to prove he deserves to spend eternity in Hell. The vignettes on offer illustrate the elegant spirit and sophisticated sexuality that set filmmaker Ernst Lubitsch apart from all the rest. Tickets cost $ 4; customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance due to limited seating. Face masks are compulsory. For more information and for tickets, visithttps://cinema.indiana.edu/. wade through the water The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will present Wade in the Water as the Indiana premiere of Florence Price’s Symphony No.4 in D minor at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave. Tenor, scholar and cultural activist Dr. Marquese Carter will perform and share insights into Price’s songs and their historical background. There is a virtual ticket option. Doors open at 4 p.m. for those present. Face masks are mandatory, as is vaccine verification or a negative COVID test in the past 48 hours. For tickets and more information call 812-323-3020 or go to https://bctboxoffice.org/events/. Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler @ heraldt.com, 812-331-4359 or @ckugler on Twitter.

