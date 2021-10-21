IoDF and CFS by Lablaco bring inclusivity to digital fashion





Lablaco’s Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF) and Circular Fashion Summit (CFS) seek to bring inclusivity and diversity to fashion NFTs and the metaverse with a new digital-only VR capsule collection. The IoDF will launch avatars and an inclusive digital-only collection at the Circular Fashion Summit 2021 VR by Lablaco, which will be held from December 9 to 12 at the Virtual Phmre at the Grand Palais. The capsule collection will launch on the new fashion metaverse, Spin by Lablaco via the Oculus store at the summit. It will feature inclusive non-binary avatars that amplify and elevate BIPOC and queer narratives, as well as people with disabilities, who the IoDF says are currently absent from the VR space and digital platforms. The IoDF x CFS 0.1 collection will feature a range of fluid and diverse digital clothing, from loungewear to the red carpet, a striped wool suit and a trendy maxi dress to crotchless pants, puffer jackets and glasses. ornate sun shades, such as as well as a sheila, a traditional head covering worn by Muslim women, which can be used to dress up your avatar. Image: Courtesy of the Institute of Digital Fashion IoDF Creative Director and Co-Founder Cattytay said in a statement: An important part of our work at IoDF is to give marginalized voices a space to be more accurately represented. We are the bridge between the industry, those who use the tools and the developers of those tools; software companies. With our global networks of creators and artists, we have the ability to collectively change the system and amplify new messages to build a more innovative, diverse and inclusive reality. Institute of Digital Fashion and the Circular Fashion Summit to bring inclusiveness and diversity to NFTs and the fashion metaverse Along with the launch of the digital collection and avatars, the IoDF published a white paper My Self, My Avatar, My Identity, investigating inclusiveness and diversity in virtual worlds, the impact of misrepresentation on users and the need to include broader options for gender representation. , physical appearance, disabilities and cultural values ​​within the metaverse. Image: Courtesy of the Institute of Digital Fashion The IoDF then used this research as the basis of its avatar and apparel design processes to ensure the collection offers a fairer representation in the new digital arena. This included adding cultural clothing like abayas and thobes, as well as creating avatars that represent the spectrum of skin colors, genders, and disabilities to push for greater accessibility and wider representation. IoDF CEO and Co-Founder Leanne Elliott Young added: This partnership is important to us as it is a step in the overhaul of the industry, the event builds on some important stories in which the current fashion is found and the speech is priceless. to the future of our industry. We are extremely happy that because of CFS we can all create a global conversation, virtual reality allows meetings to turn into world building experiences.

