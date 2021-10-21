Trinity’s graduation dress code must be rethought in the 21st century – The University Times

For many, obtaining a college degree is an extremely important event in life. It marks the closing of a chapter on someone’s life path and the opening of a new one. Maybe for this year’s graduates, after more than a year of separation, it’s even more important because it gives us the opportunity to be together one last time.

You would think this is a day when we should celebrate the graduates, whose participation in the life of the College has shaped and contributed to the fantastic place that Trinity is today. However, it seems that this is not necessarily the whole story while on the one hand the institution wants to project an image of openness and inclusiveness, a smell of exclusivity still stinks of the regulation of graduation ceremonies and nothing says it more clearly than the dress code for graduation ceremonies. Male graduates must wear tuxedos or full evening wear (tuxedo), white shirt, black or white bow tie (military attire accepted), hood, and robe. Female graduates must wear black or white, or a combination of the two (militarily accepted), a hood and a gown. Office graduates also have the interesting option of wearing a black or gray office shirt.

There is also enormous pressure to comply with this dress code. If you don’t, you may be denied permission to proceed with same-day attribution. For many reasons, the dress code is outdated and in desperate need of reform.



While some may look at the dress code and have all that is needed, others will read it and feel a sense of dread. For some of us, graduation comes at a cost. Personally, I moved abroad to teach English in Madrid after completing my last assignments. Those of us who live abroad or even in another country and want to graduate in person may need to consider transportation costs, accommodation costs if you have no one to stay with. , PCR tests (unvaccinated / unapproved vaccine) and other travel expenses. The dress code only adds to these costs.

If one does not have clothing, it will probably be necessary to rent, buy or borrow clothes that comply with the dress code and while one can borrow a bow tie and a pair of pants, dresses and hoods (which will cover that what you wear anyway) must be worn. The guidelines recommend renting from Armstrong and Oxford, which allow you to rent a dress for 41 if you book online and 50 the same day, with you having to return the dress for 90 minutes.

of the end of the ceremony.

A graduation ceremony is a formal event, there is no doubt about it. Dress codes help set the tone for such formal events, but Trinity’s monochrome color scheme is too strict. There are many alternatives to black and white that are surely suitable for a graduation ceremony. Surely students should be allowed to express themselves while they graduate after all, this ceremony is about graduates, right?

Another graduate I know planned to wear a beautiful jacket embroidered with birds and red flowers, a jacket most considered appropriate for the event, but it violated the graduation dress code. When I was wondering if navy blue, a color sometimes mistaken for black, would be acceptable, the answer I got was: it’s not ideal.

This dress code is also very restrictive when it comes to gender. It only gives instructions for men and women, it does not take into account LGBTQ + identities and therefore excludes non-binary, gender fluent or anyone who does not conform to heteronormativity. The risk of being turned away from the ceremony may deter gay students from attending or deter some from being authentic themselves when they attend.

While I personally doubt anyone will turn down a queer student, having a binary dress code is not welcoming and goes against what students learn within the institution itself. As a drama and sociology student, I studied how gender is a social construct that takes place through behavior, body language and more specifically, clothing. It makes no sense to introduce students to queer theory only and then impose heteronormativity for such important ceremonies. The institution will have to do much more than change from first year to new in order to move the university towards gender equality.

Clothing is more than a material we use to stay warm and cover our genitals. Dress is a medium of communication and expression that can tell people a variety of different things about an individual including gender, culture, class, family, political affiliation, etc. We also have various clothing rules that tell us who can or should wear what. When these rules are broken, there are consequences.

A graduation ceremony should be dedicated to the graduate’s celebration of graduation, regardless of what will be covered by their gown. However, the dress code, along with other factors such as having the ceremony held in Latin, alienates some graduates and perpetuates the idea that Trinity is a posh institution with an aura of superiority.