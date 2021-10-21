A treasure trove of fashion history

Tom McEvoy never intended to be a fashion historian. It was only through a series of fluids that the photographer fell in love with the brands – long gone and often forgotten – that were once the heart and beat of Melbourne’s thriving fashion industry before the 1980s. .

Today Tom collects, hosts and shares their stories as a temple keeper, but not too long ago he just wanted to be a photographer. Or a screenwriter. Or maybe an archaeologist …

“It really started because I’ve always loved taking photographs,” he says. “Then one thing led to another …”

In college, Tom tampered with his project photographs with odd chemicals, hot irons, butter, inks, anything for an effect; “to create new organic textures and color distortions”.

The results were intriguing, often charming, but most important to Tom – and here begins the series of strokes of luck mentioned earlier – which can be traced back to the hand-coloring techniques used by black and white photographers in the early 20th century. century. “Of course,” Tom remembers, “I was drawn to those times.”

Naturally. In fact, Tom was so drawn that he started photographing and then hand coloring in the same photographic style as the fashion editorials and commercials of the early 20th century. “I shot ‘ghost’ editorials for labels that no longer existed,” he says, “I would even put the watermark of the labels on the photographs instead of mine.”

His obsession with authenticity also included patterned clothing. “So I went to a vintage store,” Tom remembers. “And that was it. I started noticing the labels and was immediately sucked in by this need to know, “Who are these people?” “

Since 2015, it has accumulated an archive of nearly seven thousand items of clothing, documents and objects mainly related to middle market brands considered too commercial to be kept by museum curators. Without Tom happily delving into their past, most would be lost in the mists …

“I started online, couldn’t find anything, I went to Google Journals, then (the National Library of Australia’s free journal resource) Trove.” (The story) was so huge and deep that I couldn’t stop … “

One day, a stunning 1950s dress posted online led to a meeting with its original designer, legendary fashion designer Elvie Hill. She was approaching her 100th year, still as crisp and sleek as she had ever been in her prime. Tom and Elvie hit it off.

Later, an article in The Age journal about their friendship broke another obstacle to Tom’s research. “People started calling,” he said, “Machinists, parents, friends..Debra Dascal, Simon Shinberg’s daughter, Jill Kemelfield …”

Tom will later present a retrospective of Shinberg’s work with Debra and restore a historic black and white photograph of Jill Kemelfield’s 1954 entry into Melbourne’s Dress of the Year with the delicate addition of her cool aqua color from ‘origin (photo).

Tom found himself entangled in Melbourne’s fashion history as he met and treated his aging characters for stories born from Flinders Lane when he buzzed and rattled with sewing machines and racks of dresses rolling on cobbled to waiting trucks, or workshops and factories dotted across the ‘burbs – Collingwood, Brunswick, South Yarra – buzzing with the age-old tailoring and tailoring skills of the New Australians.

“If you found a family,” said Tom, “they would know other families, and they would know others, and they would know …”

Its list of historic brands and fashion houses is growing. “When I met a guy called Neville Singh for example, a designer for Mr. Simon, he put me on others that he had also worked for: McWhirters, Deons, Ricki Reed, Zora, Gala Gowns, Louis Feraud, Fiorucci … “

Eventually, Tom mapped out a sort of “landscape” and a mid to high end hierarchy of Australian brands. “I started to focus on the concept of the fashion house in particular,” says Tom. “Like, (the house of) Lucas in the 1800s and the House of Shaving in the early 1900s …”

From the mountains of historical documents, Tom pulled out a 1911 record for fashion designer Charles Osbourn Shave whose fashion house would thrive for six decades. “He talks about the creativity of Melbourne,” he says, “and how its fashion scene is easily on par with Paris and London …”

Tom’s ultimate dilemma now that his historical archives grow like a living being, is what to do with it, how to share his precious wealth of brands: Hall Ludlow, Mr. Anthony, Merco Davron, Hartnell of Melbourne, Noeleen King, Van Roth , Ecstacy Creations, Leon Haskin, thousands more. “I would like to present a lot of my research so that younger cultures can play an interactive role. “

He is currently studying his master’s degree but is also playing with the idea, once it is completed, of developing a digital ‘loot-shooter’ style of play with color-coded treasure values ​​assigned to historic Australian fashion brands. “For example, if you find a piece of clothing from Maison du Rasage – and none exist to my knowledge – it’s mythical. It would certainly glow gold!”

For updates on Tom’s research and findings as a fashion anthropologist: www.instagram.com/tomlephoto.