How Lewis Hamilton is reinventing athlete style

Over the years, a few selected male athletes have expanded their repertoire outside of their declared profession, embraced the world of fashion and established themselves as style icons for their respective generation. It all started in the 1950s, when legendary American professional golfer Arnold Palmer gained international notoriety as the first superstar of the television age. With his vibrant cardigans, heavily crumpled pants, and incredibly shiny leather shoes, he stood out from his more laid-back competition and showed every man of his time what it was like to be really dressed up.

Likewise, in the 1960s and 1970s, beloved boxer Muhammed Ali frequently stepped out of the traditional box of men’s fashion for his time. While honoring traditional styles with pinstripe suits and iconic black wayfarers, he simultaneously pushed the boundaries with bowler hats, floral pins, bling accessories and colorful pre-match boxing dresses.

However, in the 1990s, basketball star Dennis Rodman took the style of sports stars to new and outrageous levels. With stacked piercings, neon-dyed hair, and flamboyant looks, he broke the boundaries of masculinity and became a street-style phenomenon. The Michael Jordan basketball phenomenon has also had a significant impact on the fashion industry, albeit in a very different way. Aside from his impeccably suave off-court style, Jordan’s main contribution to fashion was undoubtedly his sneakers. After stepping out in the first pair of Jordan 1s at the peak of his career in 1984, the sneaker craze began as they sold out almost immediately after they dropped and thousands rushed to buy them. a pair. With just one pair of shoes, “His Airness” kicked off a fervent trend that has spread to the present day and has even seen traditional athletic shoes make their way into the design repertoire of almost every big house. sewing.

But who can we consider the most stylish male athlete of our time? In recent years, an answer has emerged from an unlikely source: the Formula 1 paddock. Specifically, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has jumped head first into the fashion world, established his own style. unique and solidified as a representative of a new era of fashion for male athletes.

While the F1 grid has historically not been one of the most stylish places in sport, Hamilton single-handedly led the charge to change that narrative. Every time he crisscrosses a runway, he arrives in a different and bolder outfit than the one before, making it hard to determine if it’s a race week or a fashion week. From these looks, we can see that Hamilton is taking risks, as he sports bold patterns, big labels, and unconventional silhouettes. They also showed that Hamilton appreciates both large, more established fashion houses and smaller designers.

For example, he arrived at the first training session for the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix in a bold and impeccably cool purple Fendi cargo suit and chunky purple and black Bottega Veneta Chelsea boots. However, during the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he showed his support for young New York-based brand Pyer Moss, sporting a vibrant black and white jacket and matching pants.

Yet Hamilton expressed his appreciation for the fashion world through his graphic wardrobe, but also, but also through active participation. In 2018, he launched a collaboration with longtime American brand Tommy Hilfiger, which continues to this day. Many would agree that the partnership was a perfect match, as the world champion matched the brand’s aesthetic perfectly with his love of luxury sports, labels and vibrant colors. So far, its collections have featured bold logos and labels on a variety of effortless sweatshirts, bags, jackets and hats.

“I’ve had success in my running career and I know what it takes to be good at something,” Hamilton said of his approach to finding his place in fashion design. “If I apply myself like I did in my racing career to other things that I love, I think I can do very well. But I also recognize that I have a steep learning curve. And since launching his six collections with Hilfiger, it’s fair to say that Hamilton has done a little better than “pretty well” in the fashion world. His efforts to learn and experience the style have earned him the respect of the biggest names and houses in the industry. With the help of acclaimed celebrity stylist Law Roach, Hamilton has become a regular at fashion’s most exclusive events, securing a front row seat at Balenciaga’s Fall / Winter 2021 Haute Couture show in Paris earlier this year. . In addition, he was even selected by the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, to walk in the brand’s last show for spring / summer 2022.

Lewis Hamilton with Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson, Jason Rembert and other pop culture figures at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola

However, it is perhaps his latest foray into the fashion game that is his most significant to date. At the 2021 Met Gala, Hamilton invited three young black designers, as guests, alongside other notable black designers they could show off their talent on. With Kenneth Nicholson, Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson and Aliette’s Jason Rembert by his side, Hamilton made it clear that, more than just a style icon, he intends to play an active role in guiding the industry’s trajectory. of fashion. Specifically, he wants to ensure that young black talent has a place at the table and that the future of the fashion world is an inclusive future that showcases the creativity of a diverse group with perspectives and skills. varied. So, with his increasingly daring looks and activism, Hamilton is redefining what it means to be a superstar hybrid of sport and style and effectively ushers in a new era of male athlete style.

