Amy Duggar defies strict family dress code and shows off curves in skinny jeans, leather miniskirt and low-cut dress

COUNTING On’s Amy Duggar broke free from her Christian family dress code, as she showed off her curves in skinny jeans, a leather miniskirt and a low-cut dress on Instagram.

The Counting On star, 35, captioned her Instagram reel: “Concert Ready,” as she strutted past Tay Money.

The modest dress code, encouraged by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, generally only allows women to wear long skirts or dresses.

However, the first outfit featured skinny jeans, which showed off her curves.

She paired it with a floral top and a purple hat to put it all together.

Amy’s second outfit was a low-cut dress paired with a rusty orange wide-brimmed hat.

The dress flaunted her curves and cleavage.

Amy’s third outfit kept the orange hat, but replaced the dress with a chunky off-white sweater and a tight, belted miniskirt with a small thigh slit.

COME PRETTY MAMA

Amy has repeatedly ignored her extended family’s rules, especially in photos shared in September as she basked in the sun on a beach vacation.

Amy wore a revealing hot pink swimsuit on a trip to the beach with her husband and son.

The TLC alum shared photos on Instagram of herself posing with husband Dillon and their two-year-old son Daxton in a revealing one-piece suit.

The trio smiled at the camera for a photo in the sand with the ocean view in the background.

In a second photo, the former reality TV star took a solo photo of herself lounging on the beach with sunglasses on and capturing the clear blue sky above her.

She captioned the post, “My mind and heart needed a break. A nice relaxing break away from it all to clear my head and spend time with my loves.”

LOOK AWAY, JIM BOB!

Shortly after her bikini posts, Amy posted a photo sharing a passionate kiss with hubby Dillon King.

Amy packed the PDA in her Instagram post, sporting a cream-colored sweater as her brown hair fell in a loose style, as she had kissed her husband for six years.

She captioned the sun-drenched photo: “Enjoying this view!

“We have a fun date idea planned: a tour of the restaurants on the island in the golf cart! “

AMY’S ADVICE

Earlier in October, Amy told fans to “let the toxins go” in a cryptic message after abandoning her family after her cousin Josh was arrested for child pornography.

She insisted to fans “it’s good to have limits and let the toxins go”, as she continued to distance herself from her extended family.

Amy ditched most of the other Duggars after her cousin Josh was arrested on child pornography charges earlier this year, and she has been open about the importance of doing what’s right for herself.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Day, Amy decided to share a little piece of advice with her that she had gleaned.

First, she told fans to make sure to ask others if they were okay. [because] so many people are struggling inside and they would never tell anyone about it.

Amy added: If you don’t ask, you’re missing out on the opportunity to help someone, save a life, start a conversation.

Gather around suffering. No one should suffer in silence. #Mental health awareness.

Amy shared that she wanted to be the best mom she could be in Daxton.

She said: I want to be as healthy as possible for my little man! I must protect him and create boundaries that will help him grow in a peaceful environment!

