CFDA Fashion Icon Award Winner Zendaya’s Best Outfits





Lewks winning the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. You’re there for crises, so I won’t hold you back too long. We both know Zendaya is doing fine. We both know her looks are second to none. And now we both know that she will soon be officially the youngest person to ever receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Who is surprised? Just look at the material: 1. The 25-year-old actress, Emmy winner and philanthropist recently served up the look … Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty Images

2. … after a glance … Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

3. … after a glance … Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros

4. … after watching while making appearances before his next movie Dune, which she plays alongside Timothe Chalamet. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty Images

5. One of my personal favorites from the Dune run is this breathtaking leather dress from Balmain, which has a wet look and fits like it’s just stepped out of the water. Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

6. His red carpet appearances for Marvel’s Spider Man movies are no different. Barry King / Getty Images

7. As our modern-day Mary-Jane (aka MJ), Zendaya got the mission clear with this Spidey-themed dress. Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty Images

8. Tom Holland’s shaking facial expression is me. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

9. I looked for prince charming, and tbh, I found her. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Sony

ten. She can’t even cross the street without looking like a masterpiece. Raymond Hall / GC Images / Via Getty Images

11. And who could forget all of his Met Gala costumes? From she leaves as a dashing knight for the theme Celestial bodies: Fashion and Catholic imagination … Noam Galai / Getty Images for New York Magazine

12. … to channel art inspired by nature for the Comme des Garons theme … Jackson Lee / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

13. … and really look the camp in the eye when she re-imagined herself and her stylist Law Roach as Cinderella and her fairy godmother. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty Images

14. I’m not 100% sure what she was looking for with this one, but I appreciate the glamor and commitment to trying out all the hairstyles in the book. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

15. A sun goddess looking at her peasants. Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Via Getty Images

16. As Shawn Mendes would say: “It’s giving Cher.” 17. Every redhead looks great in green. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

18. Zendaya isn’t afraid to play around with weird prints, silhouettes and shapes with puffed sleeves. Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for ESSENCE

19. She gave us a million iconic fashion moments … Kristy Sparow / Getty Images for Lancôme,

20. … like that armored breastplate she wore to the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

21. That is why she is named a fashion icon. Bennett Raglin / WireImage / Via Getty Images

22. Because she really deserves it. Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

23. I mean, she wore THIS to GQ’s Men of the Year awards. Pshhhhh. Men could NEVER. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty Images

Which look do you prefer? Or did I miss an iconic Zendaya moment / outfit? Let me know in the comments.

