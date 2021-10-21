Students express themselves through style – Castleton Spartan

A boy dressed in hot pink go-go boots and a handmade Beetlejuice-inspired jacket sits at the picnic table outside Leavenworth.

It is immediately clear that he stands out from the crowd.

Super outfit! said a student passing by.

Daniel Jackson, a senior and major in musical theater, thanks the student in passing. He knows his style is different and eye-catching.

And he likes it like that.

I’m known as the kid with the go-go boots, the bow ties, the bright colors, Jackson said, adding: It feels good, because it’s my own cachet and you can see me, like, all over the place. the campus.

But Jackson isn’t the only one to stand out a bit from the fashion sweatpants and jeans crowd at Castleton University.

A quick stroll around campus revealed a bubbly girl with bright blue hair and a contrasting pastel pink skirt.

Then there was a boy with his fingernails painted a shiny jade green with rings decorating his fingers.

And steps further found a college student in a cool patterned shirt and sunglasses, another with bright red hair and a striped t-shirt, and yet another wearing a purple cardigan to match his purple hair.

But standing out isn’t the only reason Jackson, or one of those students, chooses to dress uniquely. There are stories behind everyone’s outfit choices.

For Jackson, his inspiration in the styles of Tim Burton, Daphne from Scooby Doo and queer history. Jackson saw Kinky Boots, saw RuPauls Drag Race, and wanted to emulate that.

These people do things that I want to do. The way they dress is so tall and wide and that’s how I want to dress all the time, he said.

What about her signature pink go-go boots?

[They] were born from flirting. I was like why wait until I play to put them on?

For Ruben Somda, a first year graphic design student, who regularly paints his nails and wears gold rings on his fingers, his grooming, personal expression and statement.

I know there has been a stigma in terms of what men can and cannot do. I felt like it was stupid. I’ll do whatever I want, Somda said.

Self-expression is an important concept for almost anyone who chooses to dress in a unique way.

Raluca Burtch, who is a young college student, spends her entire day with her hair dyed bright red, wearing a white Doc Martens platform and mostly black outfits.

Some people call it an alternative, but I’m wearing what I love, Burtch said, explaining his style.

One of Burtch’s staples is Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Dream Theater, Def Leppard, Pink Floyd, Deftones, AC / DC, Nirvana, Tool group shirts.

Immediately after I reached high school, I started wearing group shirts. I still have them all from first year of high school, Burtch said. She sees her group shirts as pieces that illustrate her interests.

Junior Josie Gawrys, who has a double major in Media and Communications and Technical Theater and Design, personalizes her clothes and likes to dress, as they say, in different ways.

However, it took a while for Gawrys to be confident in the way they dress.

It is certain that at the university, I gained much more confidence in myself, I settled in my identity. I would say probably this year, 2021, is when I started dressing how I wanted and not caring as much about what other people think, Gawrys said.

Finding your own style is a process all of these students are familiar with.

Young student Libby Keith used the period of isolation during COVID to find herself and her style.

Thanks to COVID, I have had the ability to express myself in multiple ways, including being able to dress how I wanted without being afraid of being criticized by others, Keith said.

Keith wasn’t the only one who discovered his style during confinement. Aris Sherwood, a senior media and communications major, has rediscovered his love for clothing and fashion at home.

But it’s not always easy to know that you stand out on campus.

Sherwood brought all of her favorite clothes to school, eager to try things on and be the most extra version of herself. On the first day of school, however, she received a wake-up call.

I put on my outfit from the first day of school. I felt adorable, I loved this outfit. Then I went out and I was wearing my little cowgirl boots, and everyone was wearing sneakers and leggings and sweatpants and I felt so out of place, Sherwood said. It made me feel so small, so small.

Since then, Sherwood hasn’t ventured much outside the norm when dressing for class. But she is learning.

It took me back to freshman year in college when I felt I had to present myself a certain way in order to make friends. But the people I know love me for the way I am, Sherwood said.

It’s not easy to get into fashion, to find your personal style. Gawrys knows it.

It can be a difficult kind of community to fit into. But the popularity of upcoming savings has made that more accessible, Gawrys said. I have Harley Davidson boots. I got them for $ 10 at Rutland Goodwill! they added with enthusiasm.

And it can be hard to gain the confidence to show off that personal style once you get the hang of it. It takes time.

We’ve all been there. If you spoke to me two or three years ago, I’d be way too nervous to wear a lot of the things I’m wearing now, Gawrys said.

The same goes for Jackson, who said that four years ago he wouldn’t have dressed the way he does now. But he decided to push the boundaries.

I’m definitely getting a lot of stares which is to be expected. I got used to the number of stares I get. I’m more comfortable with it now than before, Jackson said. People should have more fun with clothes… There is nothing wrong with playing around and looking for something daring. Feel free to dress as you wish.

Keith also decided to push the boundaries and found her freedom there.

If you were to ask me a few years ago I probably would’ve been like oh my god I don’t want people looking at me but now it’s liberating to dress the way I want with no idea what that others care. If they look at me strangely, then they look at me strangely. It’s my choice of how I want to express myself, Keith said.