A gay player in therapy and “Arab disguises”. Football has a problem





I would like to write about the progress of football. I would like to write about all the ways in which sport, players, managers and fans are models of diversity and modernity. But instead, I’m going to write about a gay gamer who’s in therapy and some fans doing “Arab disguises” with tea towels on their heads. What exactly is the problem with football?

I’ll start with a little more on the gay gamer. According to The Sun, the Premier League star is in therapy because he worries about the consequences of coming out. Specifically, he’s worried about how some fans will treat him. “It’s 2021 and I should be able to be free to tell everyone who I am,” he said. “But there are fans for whom the 1980s are still very much.”

You’ve probably also seen the story of Newcastle fans in disguise. A few fans wear tea towels to celebrate the club’s new Saudi owners. However, should we really rejoice when Amnesty International called the deal a blow to human rights? Anti-racist organization Kick It Out has also reportedly offered talks with Newcastle to discourage disguises. Overall, it’s not a good look. I guess none of this will come as a surprise. As the footballer pointed out, we still don’t have a gay player in 2021 despite other sports having several, if not more, and despite at least two decades of extraordinary progress on LGBT rights and visibility. The result is that homosexual models are pretty much everywhere, except that it looks over the 100 by 130 yards of a football field. Amal Fashanu puts it this way: we have never been so awake but homophobia, especially online, is more prevalent than ever. Something similar may be happening with the disguise. Most of us, I hope, would hesitate before doing the rag over our head thing; and if it’s true that we’ve never been so awake, then there would be similar concerns about Native American costumes and anything that looks like blackening. But again, some of these attitudes don’t seem to have reached certain parts of the football stadium. The guys from Newcastle thought the tea towels were hilarious. This is all disturbing, and it all probably demonstrates that the rate of change among some football fans is slower than the rate of change among, say, students, or Kick It Out staff, or even newspaper columnists. We also need to recognize one of the main reasons: Football is still a predominantly working-class sport and fans are less likely to be middle-class minded people who are extremely aware of issues such as diversity. They slap tea towels on the head and get down to it. Any consideration on matters of race or sexuality, I think, has to take that class factor into account. We also have to recognize that a lot of what’s wrong with football is offset by a lot of what’s right – some of the lobby groups that are now raising issues such as race started with the grassroots fans. Homophobic songs, tea towels, whatever, it does not apply to everyone. We also have to be careful what we throw out to fans. MP John Nicolson said of Newcastle supporters that they “just don’t care about the human rights violations committed by Saudi Arabia”. He continued: “There was no one who could have taken control of this club, no matter how badly … it would have resulted in something other than the celebration of many of these Newcastle United supporters. It’s kind of a disease in the heart of football, isn’t it? This, it seems to me, is overkill. Was the sight of Newcastle fans laughing – because that’s what it was – really a sign of ‘illness’? Shouldn’t we also be patient for a change in a sport that has already changed a lot? And at the end of the day, we have to think about who the real target is. Fans with tea towels on their heads? Or governments, companies and football governing bodies that are ready to go on normally and deal with a country like Saudi Arabia as if there really is nothing wrong? Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of the Herald.

