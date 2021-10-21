The fight against sexism in clothing starts with women’s pockets | Opinion





A woman’s shopping experience is hectic and dizzying. It’s not uncommon to walk up to a section of women’s clothing and walk down the pant aisle just to squeeze in a pair and find either no pockets, shallow pockets that could contain a bobby pin. , or worse yet, fake sewn pockets. But as boring as it can be, the harshness in the fashion business is that the pockets of women’s jeans are 48% shorter and 6.5% narrower than men’s. Patriarchy can no longer function in women’s fashion. Pockets in women’s fashion, among other fashion-driven companies, are another point of sexism within the garment industry that needs to be unraveled. When delving into the history of clothing, 17th century European women wore a tie pocket, compared to men’s fashion which already had clothes with sewn pockets. At that time, women wore puffy and ornate dresses, hiding their pockets to tie under their petticoats for formality as it was seen as rude to hide their hands. During the French Revolution, trends adapted women’s clothing to a slimmer figure; the pockets could not fit underneath and completely disappeared from women’s clothing. In the 1800s, the Rational Dress Society ran campaigns to make women’s clothing more functional in terms of women’s pockets. Soon after, societal norms seemed to push women to dress feminine as the fashion industry designed and manufactured more fitted clothing, leading to the boom in the handbag industry. It is quite clear that pockets have always been designed for men, not women. While it might seem innocuous to complain about the lack of glorified fabric pockets attached to trousers, this is just one element that encompasses the patriarchy that is rampant in women’s fashion and society. In hindsight, society cared about female figure and manners versus the function of their clothing, and not much has changed now with skinny jeans or women’s pants in general. It’s disheartening how society has entrenched and forced women to buy handbags that contain their daily necessities when men don’t even have to think about it. Men rarely have to worry about finding adequate pocket space in their pants. Most jeans and pants have longer pockets than women’s jeans and pants because they require more space for work-related activities. Of course, society has grown to the point where women also need more suitable clothing for work, but it is clear that fashion standards have yet to adapt to modernity. Fashion companies should seek to understand the story behind patriarchal decision making in clothing. Fortunately, many startups are aware of past fashion concepts, including Pivot, a brand that uses fabricdesigned to help motivated women move freely in the life they design. And Money, which specializes in workwear for women that features performance fabrics, useful pockets and useful details to optimize your work-joy balance. While these brands offer hope of greater utility in women’s pockets, other brands would likely benefit from taking note of this design choice. More and more fashion companies should follow in their footsteps to improve the functionality of women’s clothing and see the value of overcoming patriarchal ideas. Taking care of entrenched societal expectations of women through their clothing will begin to unravel issues of inequality on a larger scale.

