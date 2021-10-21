Spin Master makes a splash with new series of high fashion dolls and Mermaid content





Singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz to host a live YouTube performance of Mermaid High Theme song TORONTO, 20 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), one of the world’s leading children’s entertainment companies, caused a stir with the debut of Mermaid High, a collection of fashion dolls with animated digital content and a vlogging-style series. To present Mermaid High, from California, singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz will host a YouTube Live on saturday 23 october To 9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST, performing ‘Mermaid high ‘, the theme song that describes the dual worlds that the characters experience as they keep a secret, they really are mermaids! The Ultimate Sea Brotherhood, Searra, Finly, Oceanna and Mari are making serious waves with their unique styles and personalities as they navigate the uncharted waters of high school (on land) and keep their secret from their new human friends. (CNW Group / Spin Master) The ultimate fraternity of the sea, Searra, Finly, Oceanna and Mari are mermaids who flip their tails in their legs during the day. These mermaids make serious waves with their unique styles and personalities as they navigate the uncharted waters of high school (on land) and keep their secret from their new human friends. The original song, ‘Mermaid high ‘, performed by Claire Rosinkranz, anchors the story of High siren. “Mermaid high ‘ is a song about growing up, “said Rosinkranz.” It’s the perfect introduction to the world of Mermaid High it shows the importance of friendship in getting you through the ups and downs. “ “We can’t wait for the children to dive into the world of Mermaid High,” noted Chris Beardall, President of Toys and Commercial Director of Spin Master. Not only are the dolls full of surprises with fun accessories and tons of personality, the content series allows kids to explore more of the sink or swim dilemmas that girls often find themselves in, promoting a stronger bond with the characters and inspiring an extended imagination to play. “ Mermaid High Fashion dolls – Each of the fashion dolls – Searra, Finly, Oceanna and Fat come with their own removable premium fabric mermaid tails, unique outfits and six accessories ranging from sunglasses and beach gym bags to headphones and tentacle headbands. A surprise accessory is also included in a case. Drop the shell in a bowl of lukewarm water and watch it magically open, revealing another accessory to add to their look. Style their hair with the included comb and learn more about each girl’s personality with their Mermaid High student card. Mermaid High Animated series Kids can dive even deeper into the character stories with ten 23-minute animated short films on YouTube. Each episode follows the mermaids as they swim to shore and face the challenges of high school and the struggles of growing up, fitting in and, oh, not blowing a line in class! Mermaid High Deep dive vlog In addition to animated short films, is a Mermaid High Deep Dive vlogging style series. The ten 810-minute episodes feature live-action talent, discuss the latest happenings at school, and recap the animated series, including the Easter Eggs hidden in each episode. The content will also include tutorials on “How to look like your favorite mermaid”, Mermaid High doll style inspiration and character quiz. The Mermaid High The brand will also make an appearance in the role-playing game Mermaid Life, developed by Fullflower Studio for Roblox. Departure November, 1st, players can purchase the Mermaid High doll outfits and accessories to play in the app. Each week there will be a new quest around each of the Mermaid High characters giving players a chance to get exclusive items, ending the Mermaid High blitz with a big dance party featuring the Mermaid High theme song. The story continues Rosinkranz will perform the Mermaid High theme song plus four of his own original songs on the Mermaid High Official YouTube Channel to saturday 23 october To 9:00 am PST / 12:00 pm EST. The song will also be available to stream on Spotify. About Spin Master Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children’s entertainment company that creates exceptional gaming experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for the award winning brands PAW Patrol, Bakugan, Kinetic Sand, Air Hogs, Hatchimals, Rubik’s Cube and GUND, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling cross-platform content, engaging stories and characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including Preschool Success Paw Patrol and nine other original shows as well as multiple short series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The company has an established presence in digital games anchored by the Toca Boca and Sago Mini brands. With nearly 2,000 employees in 28 offices around the world, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster. For more information, please visit www.mermaidhigh.com or follow Instagram and TIC Tac @MermaidHighOfficial. All YouTube content will be available on the official website Mermaid High YouTube Channel The haute couture mermaid dolls come with their own removable premium fabric mermaid tails, unique outfits and six accessories. (CNW Group / Spin Master) Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-makes-a-splash-with-new-mermaid-high-fashion-dolls-and-content-series-301404096.html SOURCE Spin Master

