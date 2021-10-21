Fashion
Demi Moore dazzles in black dress with gold chain for ELLE’s Women in Hollywood 2021
Demi Moore Stuns In Black Dress With Gold Chain For ELLE 2021 Women’s Celebration In Hollywood
She has just returned to the United States after a whirlwind trip to Europe.
And on Tuesday night, Demi Moore dressed new as she attended the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
The 58-year-old actress wowed in a black gathered dress with a gold chain detail on one shoulder.
The mother-of-three wowed in a black dress that featured a ruched detail along her waist.
Demi’s dress had a large chain accent coming from her waist and off her shoulder.
She paired the piece with black strappy heels with layers of sparkling jewelry and trendy earrings.
Demi finished off her chic look with her brunette locks pulled back into an updo with shiny pink lips and tanned cheeks.
Her red carpet appearance comes just days after engaging in a “photoshoot” while visiting Christos “LArc de Triomphe, Wrapped” on her last day in the City of Love.
In a fun Instagram snapshot, Moore leapt through the air in front of the French landmark, which was beautifully transformed for a total of 16 days from September 18 to October 3.
Demi, who also made sure to take a few selfies, looked chic in a gray wool coat, white shirt and jeans during her day.
‘Photo shoot in front of Christos LArc de Triomphe, Wrapped his last day !! When you see art history, you get the most out of it, ”captioned the Ghost star, who has 2.6 million followers.
So much fun: Her red carpet appearance comes just days after she indulged in a ‘photoshoot’ while visiting Christos ‘LArc de Triomphe, Wrapped’ on her last day in the city of the love
