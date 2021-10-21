



“],” filter “: {” nextExceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExceptions “:” img, blockquote “}}”> Portland, Oregon October 21, 2021 To give up, the ultra-versatile, Climate neutral certified sports shoe brand and a division of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), announces two new styles of sneakerboot for Fall / Winter 2021. Forsakes new Mens Mason Mid and Womens Lucie Chelsea are stylish updates to the mainstays of the fashion industry: a mid-rise sneaker for men and a Chelsea boot for women. Forsake excels at combining technical features such as water resistance and sturdy materials with sleek silhouettes that can take you from city streets to trails and never look out of place, and perfect for withstanding winter conditions. Abandoned Middle Mason men’s boot is a relaxed mid-top style that is great for everyday wear and also offers great support and traction for off-road fun. This shoe is fully waterproof, thanks to a fully waterproof and breathable internal membrane and top quality full grain leather certified Gold by Leather working group for environmental responsibility. It also features a robust outer tread design, on the brand’s signature Peak-to-Pavement outsole, full EVA midsole and premium memory foam footbed with LAVA XL anti-odor treatment. The versatile Mason Mid is the perfect blend of fashion and function, also prepared to deliver exceptional style for après-ski and outdoor performance for adventures in the city or off the beaten path. Available in black, walnut and gunmetal. MSRP $ 150.

Abandoned Lucie Chelsea boot for women is the perfect shoe for post-ski city adventures. It unites supreme comfort, style and functionality in an iconic and super versatile slip-on liner. The Lucie Chelsea has a waterproof and breathable membrane and a premium waterproof full grain leather certified Gold by Leather Working Group for environmental responsibility, memory foam footbed for exceptional comfort, EVA midsole and Forsakes renowned Peak-to-Pavement outsole, for stable grip from street to trail. Available in black, beige and plum. MSRP $ 150. As a brand born out of a love for the outdoors, Forsake is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations in a variety of significant and measurable ways, including climate neutral certification and working exclusively with leather suppliers who have received the Gold rating from the Leather Working Group auditors. For more information or to purchase Forsake sneakers, please visit Abandon.com or follow on Instagram @ForsakeCo. ABOUT ABANDONMENT Forsake is known for reinvigorating the sneaker category, creating shoes that can be used year round for any activity, regardless of the elements. The rugged performance qualities of a boot meet sleek aesthetics and deliver incredible grip and tread, waterproofness, breathability and more. Its Peak-to-Pavement philosophy combines weather protection, rugged construction and versatile styling to deliver shoes prepared for whatever adventure awaits your doorstep. Forsake is certified climate neutral. For more information, visit Forsake.com or follow @Forsakeco on Instagram. ABOUT THE WEYCO GROUP, INC. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), designs and markets innovative and quality footwear for men, women and children under a portfolio of well-known brands including; Florsheim, Nunn bush, Stacy adams, TOURBOIS, Chevrons and abandonment. The Company’s products can be found in major shoe stores, department stores and specialty stores around the world. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in various international markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outsidebusinessjournal.com/press-releases/footwear-press-releases/forsake-announces-sustainable-fashion-forward-fall-footwear/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

