Students should avoid fast fashion | Opinion

Our wardrobes are getting bigger, our clothes are getting cheaper and the impact of our fashion choices is growing.

Due to unethical clothing manufacturing, or fast fashion, the global consumption of clothing is on the rise. Making conscious choices to buy from the best fashion brands can help not only ourselves, but others as well.

While it’s nearly impossible to avoid fast fashion, especially as a college student, there are ways to reduce our consumption of unethical clothing.

When evaluating clothing options, it is important to consider the long-term effects of buying fast fashion, the alternative businesses to use, and the small steps to better shopping. Companies that produce fast fashion produce non-durable clothing and accessories.

Unsustainable or unethical clothing is usually offered at the lowest possible price on websites and in stores. Companies like H&M, Shein, Forever 21 and Gap Inc. are able to sell merchandise at such a low price due to their reckless business model.

These companies manufacture clothes in factories that are harmful to the environment. These companies also resort to child labor, pay their workers poorly and maintain unsafe working conditions in their factories.

It’s easy to get stuck in a fast fashion buying cycle. After buying cheap clothes, we wear them for a short period of time, then the items get torn, fade in the washing machine, or go out of style.

It happens every three months, with new trends, seasons, and colors popping up everywhere in stores and online. Breaking the cycle is particularly difficult with the rise of Tik Tok, where the idea of ​​re-wearing outfits or breaking the trend is ridiculed in some areas of the app.

Breaking out of the fast fashion buying cycle is difficult, especially for students. Some rely on fast fashion to fill their closets, while others are able to purchase a mix of ethical and unsustainable clothing.

In college, many are limited by financial means. When we need new clothes, we have to choose between buying ethically or using the money for something more important like textbooks or rent.

Fast fashion becomes even easier to buy when students start an internship or enter the workforce, where many switch from sweatpants and T-shirts to formal work clothes. Fortunately, there are options for students to buy from better companies.

Large companies are selling sustainable clothing options both online and in person. Target is a great option for both men’s and women’s clothing. Target has started the transition to selling ethical clothing, as well as other products that are sustainably sourced.

Nordstromo offers ethically-sourced clothing lines, and brands like Nike and Lululemona are making strides towards sustainable fashion.

Amazon also sells several different clothing brands committed to sustainability.

These companies offer a range of prices for ethical clothing, with many products that are out of reach for most consumers, let alone students. In addition, the sizes provided by some brands are limited.

Second-hand stores like Goodwill and Platos Closet, which offer different brands in a range of sizes for all buyers, are a profitable source of shopping. There are many options for buying sustainably.

It’s important to remember not to expect perfection in every purchase. Buying clothes from a completely ethical source is impossible, it is the effort that counts.

Overconsumption can still occur when buying from ethical brands, and buying only second-hand can be difficult.

The best sustainable purchasing method is to evaluate each item. Don’t buy second-hand underwear, socks and swimwear.

Look for jeans and skirts in thrift stores, not shoes. It is more important to buy products that will last longer than to try to be as clothing conscious as possible.

It’s good to buy fast fashion sometimes. It’s almost impossible to avoid the fast fashion makers.

If there are a few items in your wardrobe from fast fashion companies, that’s OK. Perfection is not the goal, it is the effort towards a better future that counts.

Fast fashion isn’t going away anytime soon, but we can do little by little to become less dependent on unethical businesses.

Our fashion choices impact people all over the world. Make a statement with your outfit here and there.