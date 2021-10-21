The third annual Indigenous Peoples Month fashion show returns to the hood

Showcasing Indigenous designs, the event will be held in person and will be webcast.

by Eleanor Schifino |





The 2019 Dartmouth Indigenous Fashion Show at Russo Atrium. Source: courtesy Hood Museum

The third annual Indigenous Peoples Month fashion show returns to the Russo Atrium of the Hood on October 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The show aims to celebrate Indigenous fashion by showcasing its signature artistry, design and innovation.

The fashion show is open to all students in person and will be streamed on Facebook Live. After a virtual show last year due to COVID-19, a return to an in-person audience promises greater involvement despite capacity limitations and continued security restrictions.

The exhibition presents art in an unconventional way. Unlike a typical gallery tour or exhibition, the show offers attendees the chance to bead, button-make, and watch a live fashion show where models will don designer-made clothes and accessories. indigenous peoples, according to promotional material for the event.

This program is co-sponsored by Native American campus groups in Dartmouth, Hkpaa and the Native American Program in conjunction with the Hood and brings in students from diverse backgrounds to help with setup, modeling, makeup and more. The Hood sent out a Google Form which allowed all students to register for various volunteer positions.

Hkpaa, a campus organization made up of students from or related to the Pacific Islands, helps enrich students’ knowledge of a variety of cultures through exposure to different Indigenous clothing and prints, according to their website.

This fashion show contributes to our mission to support and enrich the educational experiences of Pacific Islanders and Indigenous peoples, as we are able to share a part of our culture through Indigenous models, their clothing and accessories, the music during the show and also commentary when information and context is provided for individual models, said Hkpaas co-chair Kal Harman 23.

The fashion show is not limited to Indigenous participation, but rather welcomes and encourages people from all walks of life to attend or volunteer. 24-year-old Russell Chai, who is not native, looks forward to not only the educational aspect of the fashion show, but also immersion in a culture he does not know.

I’m really excited to celebrate Indigenous culture and learn more about fashion, said Chai. I love fashion and am delighted to see a different perspective than what is most often portrayed in the media.

The Hkpaa group hopes the show can serve as a point of connection between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students in Dartmouth and create an environment in which understanding and empathy can develop, according to Harman.

This fashion show aims to introduce Indigenous fashion to non-Indigenous students and enrich their knowledge of our different cultures, the origin of different Indigenous clothing and the meaning of the print or garment itself, said Harman. .

Through their co-sponsorship of the event, Hkpaa aims to help build an accurate and respectful presentation of Indigenous culture to ensure an authentic portrayal of the Indigenous experience, in particular, of the Pacific Islands, according to Harman.

I think the most important thing is for the Dartmouth community to be able to see who the native students in Dartmouth are, said Harman.

The Indigenous Peoples Month fashion show is particularly relevant to Dartmouth, which has always been accused of erase Native American history and native voices. Chai believes that the fashion show is a great tool for recognizing the mistakes of the past and provides an opportunity for people with limited knowledge of Indigenous culture to get involved in its celebration.

I think aboriginal culture is something that needs to be celebrated in a place like Dartmouth, said Chai. Considering the colonial practices that our College has practiced from its founding until now, it is important to give Indigenous bodies a place in the spotlight.

Filling a gap in fashion-related events, the show garnered support from the Fashion Club et cetera, which aims to showcase the diversity of Dartmouth fashion by exploring trends, styles and movements within the fashion community.

We were excited to see what fashion looks like in Dartmouth, how it is possible to have a fashion show in Dartmouth and how the Dartmouth community is responding to it, said Fashion et cetera Creative Director Joshua Vorbrich 24. There isn’t a ton of fashion related stuff going on in Dartmouth in any given term. And the fact that there is a real fashion show is something that embodies what our club is focused on.

Members of Fashion et cetera will volunteer and attend the event.

The involvement and accreditation of Indigenous student creators, models and volunteers on the show will address prejudices already existing in the fashion world, such as the theft of intellectual property from Indigenous peoples, according to Harman. .

A lot of people, myself included, have probably been exposed to a lot of Indigenous fashion influences, but haven’t been incorporated into them or have not been told if it’s bigger artists who are drawing inspiration or taking them. ideas from Indigenous artists and incorporate them into their own lines without crediting Indigenous artists, Vorbrich said. I think it’s very important to highlight native fashion and how it has shaped what we wear today.