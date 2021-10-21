High school is the most transformative time of your life and it can be difficult to come to terms with who you are when your means of expression are limited, said Kate Behrman 23. For many teens, the way they dress plays a central role in how they present themselves. Whether it’s following the latest trends or branching out and exploring new creative looks, the clothes you wear can have an impact on how you are viewed.

As Milken students immerse themselves in the 2021-2022 school year, they are faced with the challenge of acclimating to their new classes in an all-in-person school year. However, students are also faced with an unknown change: the Milken Merch Dress Standard. The obligatory dress code includes a shirt and a sweatshirt from the Milken Merch line accompanied by a choice of the student’s solid color socks. The Milken Merch line includes a variety of shirts that gravitate towards neutral colors of navy, gray and white, in line with the new identity and colors of the Milken brand. As students have grown accustomed to the dress standard over the past two months, their opinions about the change have solidified.

When getting ready in the morning, students generally agree that they move faster and spend less time choosing outfits. I think it makes getting ready in the morning easier, said 23-year-old Miriam Herstein. Rather than spending time choosing from their entire wardrobe, students can choose from a few limited options.

On the other hand, a student who prefers to remain anonymous thinks it takes even longer to decide what to wear. It forces me to take more time in the morning to reach the same fashion level as before, the student said. It looks like an extra step.

Many students say they are frustrated with the lack of self-expression they can exercise with the Milken Merch. With the limited options available on the Milken Merch website, it can be difficult to find ways to express yourself outwardly. The clothes do not represent any personality, said an anonymous student. We shouldn’t be making this school a cut and paste place.

While students usually wear the same few shirts, others have started to spice up their outfits. As students begin to find creative ways to style their Milken Merch, others begin to question their lack of invention. I’m not creative enough for that, said 23-year-old Kate Behrman. It’s easy to compare yourself to others when you are all wearing the same thing. She says she feels less confident in the Milken Merch than in her own clothes. I think uniforms are very insecure.

Other students echoed the sentiment, talking about how the clothes fit. Shirts aren’t suitable for every body type, Nicole Diner 23 said.

The clothes don’t fit well and are generally not flattering, said 23-year-old Odelia Segev.

While some don’t like the fit, others like the comfort. The Milken Merch is quite soft, said Shawn Salma-Torban 23. When they first wore it, many students were won over by the comfort of the shirts.

Recently, Tal Barak 96, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Milkens, reached out to students via email to reiterate that the Milken Merch is still a work in progress and that they are constantly adding new items to the store. She encouraged students to contact us and provide feedback through this form, and mentioned that clubs can reach out to create their own spirits apparel.