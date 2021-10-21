Fashion
Student reactions to Milken’s new dress standard – The Milken Roar
High school is the most transformative time of your life and it can be difficult to come to terms with who you are when your means of expression are limited, said Kate Behrman 23. For many teens, the way they dress plays a central role in how they present themselves. Whether it’s following the latest trends or branching out and exploring new creative looks, the clothes you wear can have an impact on how you are viewed.
As Milken students immerse themselves in the 2021-2022 school year, they are faced with the challenge of acclimating to their new classes in an all-in-person school year. However, students are also faced with an unknown change: the Milken Merch Dress Standard. The obligatory dress code includes a shirt and a sweatshirt from the Milken Merch line accompanied by a choice of the student’s solid color socks. The Milken Merch line includes a variety of shirts that gravitate towards neutral colors of navy, gray and white, in line with the new identity and colors of the Milken brand. As students have grown accustomed to the dress standard over the past two months, their opinions about the change have solidified.
When getting ready in the morning, students generally agree that they move faster and spend less time choosing outfits. I think it makes getting ready in the morning easier, said 23-year-old Miriam Herstein. Rather than spending time choosing from their entire wardrobe, students can choose from a few limited options.
On the other hand, a student who prefers to remain anonymous thinks it takes even longer to decide what to wear. It forces me to take more time in the morning to reach the same fashion level as before, the student said. It looks like an extra step.
Many students say they are frustrated with the lack of self-expression they can exercise with the Milken Merch. With the limited options available on the Milken Merch website, it can be difficult to find ways to express yourself outwardly. The clothes do not represent any personality, said an anonymous student. We shouldn’t be making this school a cut and paste place.
While students usually wear the same few shirts, others have started to spice up their outfits. As students begin to find creative ways to style their Milken Merch, others begin to question their lack of invention. I’m not creative enough for that, said 23-year-old Kate Behrman. It’s easy to compare yourself to others when you are all wearing the same thing. She says she feels less confident in the Milken Merch than in her own clothes. I think uniforms are very insecure.
Other students echoed the sentiment, talking about how the clothes fit. Shirts aren’t suitable for every body type, Nicole Diner 23 said.
The clothes don’t fit well and are generally not flattering, said 23-year-old Odelia Segev.
While some don’t like the fit, others like the comfort. The Milken Merch is quite soft, said Shawn Salma-Torban 23. When they first wore it, many students were won over by the comfort of the shirts.
Recently, Tal Barak 96, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Milkens, reached out to students via email to reiterate that the Milken Merch is still a work in progress and that they are constantly adding new items to the store. She encouraged students to contact us and provide feedback through this form, and mentioned that clubs can reach out to create their own spirits apparel.
Sources
2/ https://milkenroar.com/49659/community/back-in-black-grey-and-blue-students-reactions-to-milkens-new-dress-standard/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]