Clean your cupboards and support the day Make a difference on Saturday





Looking to clean up a space? Before you throw anything away, keep in mind the donation smorgasbord which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 23 at Winnetka. The Volunteer Center invites residents and community groups to donate lightly used items in a plethora of categories for Make A Difference Day in the parking lot at Indian Hill Metra Station, 111 Green Bay Road. According to a statement from the Northfield-based Volunteer Center, Make A Difference Day began in 1992 by USA Weekend Magazine and the Points of Light Foundation and “the idea is collectively present throughout.

country, we can all have an impact on the people and causes of needs. Fourteen Chicagoland nonprofits will benefit from the donations, accepting them directly at the station, donated during the 19th charity campaign. The Madonna Mission is new in programming this year, which helps refugees and immigrants with school supplies and tutoring services. The Volunteer Center asks donors to sort and wrap (bag or box) donations and label them with the appropriate nonprofit organization. For more information about the event or the volunteer center, email [email protected] or visit VolunteerCenterHelps.org. The participating groups with their requested articles are: Books4Cause All lightly used books of all genres including manuals, CDs, DVDs and vinyls Connections for the homelessNew disposable men’s razors, men’s coats and warm outerwear (boots, hats, gloves, etc.), duffel bags, backpacks and rolling suitcases North Shore Consultation CenterClothing for women and men and coats for women Gears for goalsSports equipment (no golf, hockey or ski equipment) Hadley Institute for the BlindGlasses / cases Child welfare society Baby diapers (all sizes), wipes and formulas (all kinds) Jr. Evanston / North Shore LeagueCasual handbags, party dresses, warm outerwear for all but men, housewares and new travel toiletries or small toiletries (shampoo / conditioner, lotion, soap / shower gel, dental floss, brushes toothpaste, mouthwash, deodorant) Mission of the MadonnaNew school supplies such as erasers, sharpeners, # 2 pencils, index cards, notebooks, composition notebooks, highlighters, ballpoint pens, glue sticks, pencils, markers and individual tissue packs Laurent RoomEducational games and puzzles Northfield PantryNon-perishable foods, household cleaning products and paper goods Northwestern University. Settlement houseClothing / coats and shoes for babies, toddlers and children Storm OrphansAll pet supplies, toys, food, double and small blankets, lightly used towels Support for social enterprises in developing countriesLightly used adult size athletic shoes (no holes, tears, etc.) Evanston Women’s ClubDressy jewelry and purses Work bikesAll bikes (adults and youth) in repairable condition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/2021/10/20/clean-out-your-closet-and-support-make-a-difference-day-on-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos