Anifa Mvuemba to host her first live fashion show in Washington for Hanifa

Anifa Mvuemba, founder and designer of Hanifa and a CFDA/ The Vogue Fashion Fund recipient plans to host her first live fashion show at the National Portrait Gallery in her hometown of Washington, DC, on November 16.

Showing in DC is very close to where I live as this is where my family migrated when we first arrived from Congo. In many ways, it’s like paying homage to the city, and it’s also where I’m based, said Mvuemba, 30, whose family emigrated to Washington in 1994.

When she first saw the National Portrait Gallery, she thought to herself: Oh my God, this place is amazing. And it worked within our budget. When people think of DC, they think of government and all that stuff and a busy city. When it comes to fashion, this isn’t the first city you think of. I just want to show people another side.

Mvuemba intends to invite the press, people from the fashion industry and, most importantly, his clients to the show. I would never have gone this far without my clients. They are so united. It’s like a team. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Since its launch 10 years ago, Hanifa has been strictly e-commerce. She does not sell in any store. She noted that most of her clients are from New York, followed by DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles and London. She posted her first dress to Instagram on November 16, 2011 and the show will mark both her 10th birthday and her 31st birthday.

Mvuemba plans to showcase her fall collection on the catwalk with 25 looks, which will be available for purchase immediately following the show on her website, Hanifa.co. It will feature models of all body types and all skin tones. Hanifas sizes range from XXS to 3XL.

Using the cash prize of $ 50,000 from the CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund to fund her show, she said: If they give you $ 50,000 and you plan a show, it’s all going in that direction.

The designer said she doesn’t really feel a part of the fashion industry and wants to show them who Hanifa is, how she designs and what she does in Washington. She plans to show dresses, suits, coats and knitwear, which is really important to us. His collection sells for $ 200 to around $ 1,000 and is produced in Turkey, China, Washington and New York.

I’ve always had this insecurity of not being well received by the fashion industry. After launching [the collection called] Pink Label Congo, it was like, Who is this girl? I really want people to see and understand that this is me, and this is who I am, I am a designer and I am really passionate about it. I want to show the world how I want to do this and how I’m going to do it, and that Hanifa is here to stay, she said.

In May 2020, she made a virtual show on Instagram Live for her Pink Label Congo collection using 3D renderings of headless models, which went viral. She took the opportunity to raise awareness of the inhuman mining conditions in Congo.

Describing how her business was affected during the pandemic, she said, I was terrified at first. I thought, you know what? Had finished. What is really important here is not the clothes, but the people who are safe and healthy. Making clothes was not a priority for people. I watched our bank accounts run out as things changed. My team depends on this business to feed their family and it was really tough. I quickly learned that in those days people were looking for a sense of hope and inspiration and that we can still do that and move forward. It was then that we started to set up the Pink Label Congo. It was just to make sure we got something out. And also to earn money. When it first aired on Instagram, it was mind blowing. We didn’t expect it to go viral. We didn’t expect it to be all that big thing, she said.

When I design Hanifa, I am not talking about where I am from. [Pink Label Congo] was my chance to tell people, I’m African and I’m also from Congo and we have this crisis back home, she said. Often when you go out, as an African designer, you are categorized as an African designer. I didn’t want to go out with tribal prints.

In total, his collections generated a volume of around $ 3 million last year. We were trying to triple that this year, said Mvuemba, who has a team of 10.

She believes being a CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund finalist will help open doors. I will reach a wider audience, globally as well. I think it’s still good. If anything, it will expand Hanifa, she said. As part of the program, she said she was assigned a mentor, Patrick Robinson, who gave her excellent advice.

Next week, she plans to present shoes, which will be presented on the track. The shoes, which range in sizes 36 to 42, are produced in-house.

