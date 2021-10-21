Hokies’ No.13 men’s football bounces strong, beats Winthrop 3-0





BLACKBOURG Virginia Tech’s No.13 men’s soccer team bounced back convincingly with a 3-0 victory over Winthrop at Thompson Field on Wednesday night. Welnilton Da Silva Jr. opened the scoring in the first half with his first career goal before Jacob Labovitz and Conor Pugh added to their season tally in the second half. In the first two minutes of the game the tone was set as Winthrop (6-6, 3-2 Big South) sent some aggressive challenges around the area without serious consequences. The Hokies (9-2-3, 3-2-1 ACC) ignored the physique and created chances, but struggled to bury the opening goal. This goal eventually came, however, as that of Kyle McDowell long throw in the 31st minute rebounded without being cleared and Welnilton Da Silva Jr. threw a half volley shot into the back of the net for the first goal of his tech career. Despite nine shots in the first half, the Hokies were just a 1-0 lead at the break. With the motivation to put this midweek clash in the bag, Virginia Tech’s top two scorers stepped up in the second half to improve the home team’s cushion. Nick blacklock delivered an excellent corner that floated to Labovitz’s header near the hour mark, which returned the ball through the goal for his eighth goal of the season and Tech’s eight headed goal of the year . Pugh wrapped up the score for the night, which has now scored in three straight games. His fourth goal in three games came after Andrew Weber unselfishly sent a ball into the box for the Irishman to deliver into the goal. Accompanying the three-goal effort was that of Ben Martino fourth clean sheet in five games. The freshman made four saves, including a crucial diving effort on a free kick from Winthrop that preserved Tech’s lead in the 36th minute. Next, the Hokies host North Carolina on Sunday at 7 p.m. for senior night at Thompson Field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfxrtv.com/sports/college-sports/no-13-hokies-mens-soccer-bounce-back-strong-defeat-winthrop-3-0/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos