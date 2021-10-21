Brown returns to action in record-breaking fashion on opening night

When Jaylen Brown entered training camp three weeks ago, he claimed he felt lighter than ever, faster than ever, stronger than ever.

The sixth-year Celtics winger wasted no time to show how spectacular he felt on Wednesday night, as he opened the regular season with a career-high 46 point effort against the Knicks of New York at Madison Square Garden. He also notched nine rebounds, delivered six assists and notched three interceptions, while shooting 16 of 30 from the field, 8 of 14 to 3 points and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. , all despite a 138-134 loss for his team in double overtime.

In the process, Brown set a new franchise record for most points scored in a season opener, crushing Bob Cousy and Paul Pierces sharing the 35-point mark. He also became the third NBA player in the past 25 years to score at least 20 points in the first quarter of the season, as he hit that mark on the head to join Stephen Curry and CJ McCollum.

But we didn’t even mention the most impressive part: Brown accomplished all of these feats despite being only 24 hours away from a one-and-a-half-week isolation period after a fight with COVID-19.

The only question we ask ourselves is: how?

I don’t know how I did it, Brown answered honestly. I spent a lot of time in quarantine, thinking about when I was going to go back, just imagining, seeing the game, visualizing. And a few shots fell tonight. I only had 24 hours to prepare. My breathing was irregular, but mostly fine. Towards the end, I could feel my heart pounding in my chest.

The coaching staff watched Browns’ minutes from the start, playing him for short periods since he had had breathing problems for the past two weeks. It was difficult to knock him out later in the game when things got tense, but luckily he was able to breathe a little bit thanks to timeouts and stoppages.

He was playing so well we didn’t want to take his momentum away, said first-year head coach Ime Udoka. At times in the game we were always aware of this and tried to find a break for him here and there, but he was rolling. Lots of downtime there so he rested a bit more and we kept him longer than planned.

By the end of second overtime, Brown had played 46 minutes. He says his adrenaline took over and helped him overcome fatigue.

However, there were times when his exhaustion started, such as when he couldn’t get up high enough to convert a dunk towards the end of second overtime. But for the most part he was flawless, like when he nailed a 3-point Knicks logo clutch to keep the Boston prospects alive during the dying seconds of regulation.

For the most part, I felt good, to be honest, said Brown, whose previous career record was 42 points. Coming out of my 40s, playing 46 minutes, I think I did well in terms of physical position. Being away from the team for that long is always like a risk of injury that returns with high level intensity. The guys from New York are a physical team. But I think my body held up well.

Part of the reason Browns’ body has held up so well is probably because he’s in the best physical shape of his career, as he focused on getting his body back in shape. last summer after wrist surgery in the offseason.

The results show early on that Brown is indeed lighter than ever, faster than ever, stronger than ever and arguably better than ever, as he enters sixth grade.