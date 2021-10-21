Fashion
No.7 in Ohio State Men’s Basketball Power Rankings
With the promise of fans in the stands and a return to normalcy, Ohio State to open 2021-22 season with exhibition game against Indianapolis on November 1. Eight days later, Akron will come to Value City for the first official game, a visit that was canceled last year when COVID-19 delayed the start of the season.
The Buckeyes will bring a 15-player squad by their side this season, one with unprecedented experience that includes two players in their sixth year of college basketball and four more in their fifth. Third-year forward EJ Liddell is the first Ohio State player to return after being named to the Big Ten first team since Aaron Craft made it in 2013-14, and his decision to return after exploring his NBA draft supply has the Buckeyes opening the season chosen to finish fourth in a preseason poll conducted jointly by The Dispatch and The Athletic.
With all of that in mind, The Dispatch is counting down to the start of the season with our annual power rankings. These rankings are an educated estimate of the players who will have the most impact on the pitch during the entire season and will include every player on the roster.
The ranking continues today with Justin Ahrens.
# 7 Justin Ahrens
Position: Wing
To classify: Senior (fourth year)
Size weight: 6 feet 6/195 pounds
Jersey number: ten
Major: Hospitality management
Background
A native of Versailles, Ohio, Ahrens enlisted in Ohio State and coach Thad Matta for the class of 2018 in August 2016. A childhood fan of the program, he chose the Buckeyes less than a month later. being offered and also received offers from St. Louis, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Oakland and Stony Brook at the time. Within a year, however, Matta was fired and Ahrens chose to reopen his recruiting and look around.
Ahrens was then re-recruited by new Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, who offered him a scholarship. The same goes for Michigan, Xavier and a host of others, but Ahrens made official visits to see the Buckeyes, Wolverines and Musketeers before re-enlisting with the Buckeyes in September 2017. His engagement capped off a Frenzied week in which the state of Ohio made commitments. of, in order, Jaedon LeDee, Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad.
He arrived at Ohio State as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite database, which listed him as Ohio’s No.7 player, the nation’s No.54 small forward and No. ° 249 in total. Ohio Division III Co-Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Ahrens scored 46 points while scoring 10 threes in his first game of the season as a senior and left Versailles to hold program records in about 10 categories and as the all-time leading scorer in his conference.
As a freshman, he mostly saw minimal playing time for the first two-thirds of the season before stepping into the limelight in an unprecedented way. In a 90-70 home win over Iowa’s No.22, Ahrens exploded for 29 points on 6 of 10 three-pointers after scoring a total of 38 points and making nine three-pointers over the course of the 27 first games. It came after Ahrens saw his playing time increase, and it gave a taste of what could be ahead for Ahrens in second year. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game in the freshman.
Then came a serious back injury that essentially wiped out his entire offseason and relearned him to perform basic physical functions. It was the result of a deadlift session gone awry and two herniated discs in his back, and the effects have hampered Ahrens throughout the season. As his average minutes played climbed to 10.0 per game, he finished his second season averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.4% out of three in 26 matches on the bench.
Ohio State Basketball:Shooter to shooter Jon Diebler enjoying what Justin Ahrens does for Buckeyes
Ahrens did not appear in four of the first 13 games, but clocked a team record of 42.9% of three (15 for 35) in the Big Ten game. His only two double-digit scoring games came on two consecutive nights when he collected 12 points in a road victory at Northwestern that ended a six-game losing streak in seven games and followed him with 11 points in a home win over Indiana. He was 7 for 10 in those two of three games, but he’s only scored 18 points in the last 10 games and hasn’t scored any goals in the last five games of the season.
Must know
Ahrens was a close friend in high school with Darius Bazley, a one-time engagement from Cincinnati Princeton in Ohio who disengaged, pledged to play for Syracuse, and ultimately didn’t play basketball. varsity before becoming an NBA first-round pick in 2019. Former Duke Luke Kennard is also a close friend. He discussed the red shirt ahead of his first season at Ohio State, but ultimately decided to play.
Ahrens is tied for the youngest of six, his twin brother, AJ, attends the Wright State University Lake campus. Older brother Kyle played for Michigan State from 2015-20, averaging 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 117 games, including 13 starts. On Michigan States 2020 Senior Day, the two brothers were able to protect themselves against each other for the last minute and Justin forced Kyle to give up the ball and then miss a jumper. He needs 24 points this season to surpass his older brother’s point total (355) at Michigan State.
If he could pick a deal for the name, image and likeness rights, Ahrens said during the preseason that he would come out like a new car because his current car is on the verge of death. . Ahrens was an academic selection of the Big Ten 2021.
Recap 2020-21
It has been another year of growth for Ahrens, who has had his most pronounced impact while setting career highs in all categories. His 127 three-point attempts were higher than his combined total in his first two seasons (106), and he averaged 5.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% (54 for 127) on three.
After playing just one minute in a road loss to Northwestern on December 26, Ahrens went 6 for 9 to three four days later in a resounding victory over Nebraska to start a 13-game streak with at least a three-point shot. During that streak, he integrated into the starting lineup and played eight straight games with at least two three-way games, seven of which saw him connect on at least three.
Opportunities would become harder and harder to seize as teams called upon him, and while Holtmann praised his presence for helping stretch opposing defenses, his production declined dramatically. Starting with a 92-87 home loss to Michigan on Feb.21, Ahrens would only make 5 of 22 threes (22.7%) in Ohio States’ last nine games. The Buckeyes have gone 3-6 during that stretch.
When he was on, however, Ahrens was among the best nations. His offensive rating of 125.0 was the 37th best in the country and his 9.5 turnover rate was the 54th lowest in the country according to KenPom.com. In the Big Ten game, Ahrens was seventh in three-point shooting percentage at 41.2% (40 for 95).
Justin has been great, Holtmann said on February 3 of Ahrens. He did a great job for us. He had a great offseason. He’s having as good an offseason as I’ve seen him. I am in good shape. He’s really committed and understood our defensive system better and continues to grow as a player. I’m really, really happy for him.
Outlook 2021-22
The heightened expectations for Ahrens won’t just be on the stats sheet or on hardwood. He was one of four players officially announced as team captains, join fifth-year graduate Kyle Young, fifth-year Justice Sueing and third-year junior EJ Liddell.
I’m definitely more of a leader, Ahrens said during Ohio States Media Day. This is something that I have learned to accept more in practice. This offseason I’ve been trying to lead this bunch of guys, over communicating and taking them with me on this trip.
Its potential to impact the game has never been greater. After placing himself firmly on the Big Ten radar last season, Ahrens is entering the year as the teams’ most proven three-point shooter and, as such, will have plenty of opportunities to carve out his role. most important player of all time. During the offseason, Ahrens said he worked on his overall game, defensive skills and conditioning, but mentioned several times during the Ohio States Media Day that he worked to get his shooting faster.
The hope is that this will allow him to get at least two or three more shots per game.
I tried to speed up a bit, he said. Obviously not a lot, because I have the impression of having a beautiful photo and I like it a lot. It’s comfortable. I try to get it out faster from various places, from the hook, from the dribble.
Liddell named Ahrens as the most improved player of the offseason.
He really improved his defensive side of the ball, Liddell said. He’s really become a three and D genre player now.
He believes he’s being pushed by the transfer of Louisiana Cedric Russell, a top-level (and high-volume) shooter for four seasons at the mid-major level. Listed as a forward, Ahrens said he sees himself as a guard / striker or guard / wing, and he thinks he sees a lot of action alongside two real guards in a revamped backcourt.
If he can shoot at the level he did last season, but dramatically increase his attempts, Ahrens has a real opportunity to end his Ohio State career with a hard-hitting bloom.
Further reading
Justin Ahrens:A unique evening outing in the history of OSU
Justin Ahrens:‘Don’t Back Down’: Shooter Buries Three Keys to Ohio State’s Win in Illinois
Justin Ahrens:Versailles joins forces with Ahrens brothers ahead of OSU and Michigan state showdown
Justin Ahrens:Ohio State shooter takes action to save playing time
Previous power rankings
No. 8 Grand Branham
No. 9 Cedric Russell
No. 10 Joey brunk
No. 11 Jimmy sotos
No. 12 Gene Brown III
No. 13 Towns of Seth
No. 14 Harrison hookfin
No. 15Kalen etzler
@AdamJardy
Sources
2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/2021/10/21/justin-ahrens-no-7-ohio-state-mens-basketball-power-rankings/8524486002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]