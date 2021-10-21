No.7 in Ohio State Men’s Basketball Power Rankings

With the promise of fans in the stands and a return to normalcy, Ohio State to open 2021-22 season with exhibition game against Indianapolis on November 1. Eight days later, Akron will come to Value City for the first official game, a visit that was canceled last year when COVID-19 delayed the start of the season.

The Buckeyes will bring a 15-player squad by their side this season, one with unprecedented experience that includes two players in their sixth year of college basketball and four more in their fifth. Third-year forward EJ Liddell is the first Ohio State player to return after being named to the Big Ten first team since Aaron Craft made it in 2013-14, and his decision to return after exploring his NBA draft supply has the Buckeyes opening the season chosen to finish fourth in a preseason poll conducted jointly by The Dispatch and The Athletic.

With all of that in mind, The Dispatch is counting down to the start of the season with our annual power rankings. These rankings are an educated estimate of the players who will have the most impact on the pitch during the entire season and will include every player on the roster.

The ranking continues today with Justin Ahrens.

# 7 Justin Ahrens

Position: Wing

To classify: Senior (fourth year)

Size weight: 6 feet 6/195 pounds

Jersey number: ten

Major: Hospitality management

Background

A native of Versailles, Ohio, Ahrens enlisted in Ohio State and coach Thad Matta for the class of 2018 in August 2016. A childhood fan of the program, he chose the Buckeyes less than a month later. being offered and also received offers from St. Louis, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Oakland and Stony Brook at the time. Within a year, however, Matta was fired and Ahrens chose to reopen his recruiting and look around.

Ahrens was then re-recruited by new Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, who offered him a scholarship. The same goes for Michigan, Xavier and a host of others, but Ahrens made official visits to see the Buckeyes, Wolverines and Musketeers before re-enlisting with the Buckeyes in September 2017. His engagement capped off a Frenzied week in which the state of Ohio made commitments. of, in order, Jaedon LeDee, Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad.

He arrived at Ohio State as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite database, which listed him as Ohio’s No.7 player, the nation’s No.54 small forward and No. ° 249 in total. Ohio Division III Co-Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Ahrens scored 46 points while scoring 10 threes in his first game of the season as a senior and left Versailles to hold program records in about 10 categories and as the all-time leading scorer in his conference.

As a freshman, he mostly saw minimal playing time for the first two-thirds of the season before stepping into the limelight in an unprecedented way. In a 90-70 home win over Iowa’s No.22, Ahrens exploded for 29 points on 6 of 10 three-pointers after scoring a total of 38 points and making nine three-pointers over the course of the 27 first games. It came after Ahrens saw his playing time increase, and it gave a taste of what could be ahead for Ahrens in second year. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game in the freshman.

Then came a serious back injury that essentially wiped out his entire offseason and relearned him to perform basic physical functions. It was the result of a deadlift session gone awry and two herniated discs in his back, and the effects have hampered Ahrens throughout the season. As his average minutes played climbed to 10.0 per game, he finished his second season averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.4% out of three in 26 matches on the bench.

Ohio State Basketball:Shooter to shooter Jon Diebler enjoying what Justin Ahrens does for Buckeyes

Ahrens did not appear in four of the first 13 games, but clocked a team record of 42.9% of three (15 for 35) in the Big Ten game. His only two double-digit scoring games came on two consecutive nights when he collected 12 points in a road victory at Northwestern that ended a six-game losing streak in seven games and followed him with 11 points in a home win over Indiana. He was 7 for 10 in those two of three games, but he’s only scored 18 points in the last 10 games and hasn’t scored any goals in the last five games of the season.

Must know

Ahrens was a close friend in high school with Darius Bazley, a one-time engagement from Cincinnati Princeton in Ohio who disengaged, pledged to play for Syracuse, and ultimately didn’t play basketball. varsity before becoming an NBA first-round pick in 2019. Former Duke Luke Kennard is also a close friend. He discussed the red shirt ahead of his first season at Ohio State, but ultimately decided to play.

Ahrens is tied for the youngest of six, his twin brother, AJ, attends the Wright State University Lake campus. Older brother Kyle played for Michigan State from 2015-20, averaging 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 117 games, including 13 starts. On Michigan States 2020 Senior Day, the two brothers were able to protect themselves against each other for the last minute and Justin forced Kyle to give up the ball and then miss a jumper. He needs 24 points this season to surpass his older brother’s point total (355) at Michigan State.

If he could pick a deal for the name, image and likeness rights, Ahrens said during the preseason that he would come out like a new car because his current car is on the verge of death. . Ahrens was an academic selection of the Big Ten 2021.

Recap 2020-21

It has been another year of growth for Ahrens, who has had his most pronounced impact while setting career highs in all categories. His 127 three-point attempts were higher than his combined total in his first two seasons (106), and he averaged 5.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% (54 for 127) on three.

After playing just one minute in a road loss to Northwestern on December 26, Ahrens went 6 for 9 to three four days later in a resounding victory over Nebraska to start a 13-game streak with at least a three-point shot. During that streak, he integrated into the starting lineup and played eight straight games with at least two three-way games, seven of which saw him connect on at least three.

Opportunities would become harder and harder to seize as teams called upon him, and while Holtmann praised his presence for helping stretch opposing defenses, his production declined dramatically. Starting with a 92-87 home loss to Michigan on Feb.21, Ahrens would only make 5 of 22 threes (22.7%) in Ohio States’ last nine games. The Buckeyes have gone 3-6 during that stretch.

When he was on, however, Ahrens was among the best nations. His offensive rating of 125.0 was the 37th best in the country and his 9.5 turnover rate was the 54th lowest in the country according to KenPom.com. In the Big Ten game, Ahrens was seventh in three-point shooting percentage at 41.2% (40 for 95).

Justin has been great, Holtmann said on February 3 of Ahrens. He did a great job for us. He had a great offseason. He’s having as good an offseason as I’ve seen him. I am in good shape. He’s really committed and understood our defensive system better and continues to grow as a player. I’m really, really happy for him.

Outlook 2021-22

The heightened expectations for Ahrens won’t just be on the stats sheet or on hardwood. He was one of four players officially announced as team captains, join fifth-year graduate Kyle Young, fifth-year Justice Sueing and third-year junior EJ Liddell.

I’m definitely more of a leader, Ahrens said during Ohio States Media Day. This is something that I have learned to accept more in practice. This offseason I’ve been trying to lead this bunch of guys, over communicating and taking them with me on this trip.

Its potential to impact the game has never been greater. After placing himself firmly on the Big Ten radar last season, Ahrens is entering the year as the teams’ most proven three-point shooter and, as such, will have plenty of opportunities to carve out his role. most important player of all time. During the offseason, Ahrens said he worked on his overall game, defensive skills and conditioning, but mentioned several times during the Ohio States Media Day that he worked to get his shooting faster.

The hope is that this will allow him to get at least two or three more shots per game.

I tried to speed up a bit, he said. Obviously not a lot, because I have the impression of having a beautiful photo and I like it a lot. It’s comfortable. I try to get it out faster from various places, from the hook, from the dribble.

Liddell named Ahrens as the most improved player of the offseason.

He really improved his defensive side of the ball, Liddell said. He’s really become a three and D genre player now.

He believes he’s being pushed by the transfer of Louisiana Cedric Russell, a top-level (and high-volume) shooter for four seasons at the mid-major level. Listed as a forward, Ahrens said he sees himself as a guard / striker or guard / wing, and he thinks he sees a lot of action alongside two real guards in a revamped backcourt.

If he can shoot at the level he did last season, but dramatically increase his attempts, Ahrens has a real opportunity to end his Ohio State career with a hard-hitting bloom.

