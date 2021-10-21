Fashion
The Union of African Students to offer the Met Gala experience at the 2021 fashion show
Aidaruus Shirwa, the Chair of African Student Union Programming, is delighted that his organization is personally hosting the annual Rip the Runway Fashion Show this year. ASU hosted the show on Zoom last year due to the pandemic.
The diversity we have with artists, models and designers is going to make the show really entertaining, said Shirwa.
Models, designers and artists will be at the ASU Rip the Runway Fashion Show this Sunday. This year’s theme is The Met and ASU will deliver the ultimate Met Gala experience in the Goldstein Auditorium at 6:30 p.m., according to an Instagram post from ASU. Tickets are available for $ 5 at the Syracuse University online box office or through the link on ASU Instagram page.
Whitney Sossou, president of ASU and senior executive of SU, said members of the organization like to pay attention to trends in pop culture, which is how they were inspired to make a Met theme. Gala.
The Met Gala has been a theme ASU wanted to do in the past, but we didn’t have the funding to create it, Sossou said. Fortunately, this year we were able to secure the funding to create the experience.
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and it is considered one of the most exclusive and sought-after events.
Shirwa likes that this year’s theme will allow designers and models to showcase elements from diverse cultures from around the world.
The best part about the Met Gala is that dressing well can mean different things to different cultures. We want people to dress as they like, he said.
Participants are encouraged to dress to fit the Met-inspired theme, which Shirwa described as dressing to impress the most important person who is yourself, for beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
On Instagram, ASU teased four of the seven designers showing off clothes that will be in the show. In the article, the designers described their work as fresh and designed to give you confidence.
Students should expect a lot of diversity at Rip the Runway, especially when it comes to the clothing they will see and the music that will be played, Sossou said. We were also diversified in the selection of our models. In the past, most of our models were older, but this year we have better representation of all classes.
In anticipation of this year’s return to the show, the electronic board has selected models, designers and performers who they believe would make the evening exciting, said Nana Ofori, Senior Tax Officer and ASU.
DJ Buka will offer a tailor-made playlist for the occasion. He sees himself as the product of the fusion of music and traditional African culture, according to his website. Buka, an Afrobeats DJ, has worked with Burna Boy and Fetty Wap.
There is a lot more anticipation and excitement this year, but we have been planning this event for a while, so we know how to exceed student expectations, Ofori said.
Dylan Antigua, a senior, said being a model at the Met has been a rewarding experience as he gets involved on campus while doing something that piques his interests.
The ASU fashion show has always been great during my time here at SU, and I thought the past year would be a great time to audition and try to be part of it, Antigua said.
Ofori said he is excited that the event is fast approaching. The event allows participants to engage with African culture and with other students.
It’s an event you can’t miss, Ofori said. It’s not just about flaunting African culture. It is an event for all students to come together and engage in a cultural fashion show. If celebrities can attend these events, why can’t students?
Posted on October 20, 2021 at 11:49 p.m.
