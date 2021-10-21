Fashion Nova’s “optical illusion” dress explodes on TikTok





An ‘optical illusion’ dress sparked a storm on TikTok after it appeared to completely squeeze the waist of the woman wearing it in a video that has had millions of views. An influencer named Jem, who posts on TikTok as @xojemienne, shared the stunning video last week, saying, “try on the viral waist illusion dress”. Influencer named Jem tried on the “optical illusion” dress. Photo: TikTok The video, which has been viewed over 2.7 million times, was inundated with comments from people who initially couldn’t understand what was going on. “I can’t stop watching this, I’m so confused,” one person admitted in the comments. “When I tell you I gasped,” was another shocked response. RELATED: “Girl, looks like you almost cut yourself in half for a second,” said another, while a fourth wrote, “I couldn’t figure this out for that long.” Others were so excited by the effect that the pattern and style of the dresses created that they had to know where the dress came from. “Where did it come from? !! I need it to take all my money,” was a comment. And yes you can buy it! The ‘The spirit of my own maxi dress’ of New trend is currently on sale for $ 38, but is selling fast. As Jem pointed out in the comments, another online retailer SHEIN has a very similar brushstroke dress for $ 26.95 and it comes in four different color combinations. Some of the links in this article may generate income for Yahoo Lifestyle Australia. For more shopping content, check out our online shopping page. Never miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter. Or if you have an idea for a story, write to us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/fashion-nova-waist-optical-illusion-dress-blowing-up-tiktok-viral-021219651.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos