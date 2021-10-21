Transgender woman flees Malaysia after wearing hijab

In January, Ms. Nur Sajat received a summons from the Selangor State Religious Department, where her wellness and lifestyle business is based. It was the kind of missive that scares transgender people in Malaysia. Along with several friends and family, Ms. Nur Sajat went to meet with officials from the Islamic Department, who said they had received complaints from the public about her.

Inside, Ms. Nur Sajat said at least three men kicked and immobilized her. They groped her breasts, she said. On the same day, she was handcuffed, arrested and formally charged by a Sharia court. She was placed overnight in a male detention center.

Ms. Nur Sajats’ mother, who witnessed the assault, confronted an officer, asking how pious Muslims could do something like this. He replied that Ms. Nur Sajat was a man, so it was okay. (Her account of the assault was corroborated by an activist who spoke to her mother.)

They think it’s right to touch my private parts and breasts because they see me as a man, Ms. Nur Sajat said. They did not treat me with compassion or humanity.

After the incident, Ms. Nur Sajat filed a complaint with the police, and a few days later, authorities said that a law enforcement officer from the religious department had been called to make a statement. No further action has been taken since. The church service declined to comment.

Panicked, Ms. Nur Sajat fled in February to neighboring Thailand, where she was later convicted of illegal entry. This crime could have deserved extradition to Malaysia, and Malaysian authorities have made it clear that they want her back. But Ms Nur Sajat quietly left Thailand this month and ended up in Australia, where other transgender Malaysians have been resettled as part of the UN asylum process.