Transgender woman flees Malaysia after wearing hijab
In February 2018, on her birthday, Nur Sajat put on a low-key hijab and attended a Muslim prayer session at a new building she was inaugurating near the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. Three years after this dress choice, Malaysian authorities accused her of insulting Islam and wearing feminine clothes.
On Monday, Ms Nur Sajat, a transgender entrepreneur and social media personality, announced that she had fled to Australia to escape the threat of jail in her home state, Selangor.
When I found refuge in Australia, I felt protected from being my true self, from being free, Ms. Nur Sajat said in an interview with The New York Times. I felt trapped in my own country, where I was born, because of the laws that criminalize me and see me as a man.
Ms. Nur Sajats ‘dilemma of having to flee home to be herself largely reflects a national divide in Malaysia between more conservative Malaysians and a coalition of liberal Muslims and Chinese and Indian minorities that underscore the nations’ multi-ethnic and multi-faith heritage. from Southeast Asia.
Malaysia is bound by a hybrid legal system when it comes to personal or family matters. Muslims, who represent more than half of the population, must respect Sharia law. Non-Muslims are bound by civil law. While some of the strictest Sharia laws are rarely enforced, the governing coalition, which enjoys the support of the country’s Muslim Malay base, is strengthening legislation targeting transgender and gay people.
The government is taking the issue of LGBT people in the country seriously, as Malaysia is a country that adheres to the religion of Islam, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said last month, shortly after taking the oath in as Malaysia’s new leader. Anyone who breaks the law faces prosecution. However, at the same time, they need to be guided and sensitized so that they can resume the right path.
Guiding Ms. Nur Sajat would mean, at the very least, placing her in a transgender rehabilitation camp, Islamic officials said. On Tuesday Idris Ahmad, the Minister of Religious Affairs in the Department of Prime Ministers, proposed such a camp as a more acceptable option for Ms. Nur Sajat than imprisonment.
It is not known why the charges against Ms Nur Sajat were brought three years after she presided over the prayer ceremony while wearing female religious clothing. Ms Nur Sajat, who has many followers on social media, said she regularly organized such events and donated part of her earnings to charity, as is customary Islamic.
I was born and raised as a Muslim person, so I was taught to do things in an Islamic way, she said. I ran a halal business.
In January, Ms. Nur Sajat received a summons from the Selangor State Religious Department, where her wellness and lifestyle business is based. It was the kind of missive that scares transgender people in Malaysia. Along with several friends and family, Ms. Nur Sajat went to meet with officials from the Islamic Department, who said they had received complaints from the public about her.
Inside, Ms. Nur Sajat said at least three men kicked and immobilized her. They groped her breasts, she said. On the same day, she was handcuffed, arrested and formally charged by a Sharia court. She was placed overnight in a male detention center.
Ms. Nur Sajats’ mother, who witnessed the assault, confronted an officer, asking how pious Muslims could do something like this. He replied that Ms. Nur Sajat was a man, so it was okay. (Her account of the assault was corroborated by an activist who spoke to her mother.)
They think it’s right to touch my private parts and breasts because they see me as a man, Ms. Nur Sajat said. They did not treat me with compassion or humanity.
After the incident, Ms. Nur Sajat filed a complaint with the police, and a few days later, authorities said that a law enforcement officer from the religious department had been called to make a statement. No further action has been taken since. The church service declined to comment.
Panicked, Ms. Nur Sajat fled in February to neighboring Thailand, where she was later convicted of illegal entry. This crime could have deserved extradition to Malaysia, and Malaysian authorities have made it clear that they want her back. But Ms Nur Sajat quietly left Thailand this month and ended up in Australia, where other transgender Malaysians have been resettled as part of the UN asylum process.
I’ve always been the scapegoat to distract from bigger issues, and my case has been sensational because of my social media presence, Ms. Nur Sajat said.
Targeting of transgender people has intensified under the current government coalition, which displaced an opposition force last year. A senior religious official urged the country’s Islamic authorities to arrest transgender people. In September, an Islamic council in Perlis state issued what amounts to a ban on transgender people from entering mosques.
In the middle of this year, more than 1,700 people were forced to attend a government-run spiritual camp intended to combat unnatural sex, according to government statistics.
Malaysian legislation targeting gay and transgender people is not only rooted in religious courts. British colonial era bans forbid carnal knowledge against the order of nature for Muslims and non-Muslims.
Sharia courts have the power to order caning for Muslims engaging in homosexual behavior, but for years the punishment has not been met. Then, in 2018, two women were subjected to a brutal form of corporal punishment for having sex in the conservative state of Terengganu. A year later, five men were sentenced to caning in Selangor for the same offense, a decision that was partly overturned by a higher court this year.
Ms Nur Sajat posted a video on social media earlier this year, wondering if she should give up her faith. She then deleted the video and said in the interview with The Times that she was in an anxious state because of the assault by officials in the religious department. Renouncing Islam can be considered a crime in Malaysia.
Islam is a holy religion, said Ms. Nur Sajat. It is a personal matter and I have the right to privacy.
Mr Idris, the Minister for Religious Affairs, said last month that if Ms Nur Sajat pleaded guilty and reverted to a natural self, there would be no problem. He referred to Ms. Nur Sajat by the full name she received at birth.
We are not looking to punish, we are rather to educate, Mr Idris added.
Ms. Nur Sajat runs a skin care, wellness and clothing business, and her appearance on a reality show has placed her in the firmament of Malaysian social influencers. Last year, she went on a pilgrimage to Mecca and documented the trip on Instagram, courting controversy from some Malaysian clerics. An official believed that she had tainted Islam by wearing female prayer clothes.
In 2019, religious authorities attempted to subject Ms. Nur Sajat to physical tests to determine her gender. She refused.
She has no protection in Malaysia and the state is determined not only to prosecute her, but also to use this event to impose broader restrictions on all LGBTQ people, said Thilaga Sulathireh, co-founder of Justice for Sisters, a transgender advocacy group in Malaysia.
Other transgender Malaysians have said they are concerned about the zeal with which the nation’s religious authority, which recently received an increase in funding, continued Ms Nur Sajat.
Myself, when the time comes, I will leave because I don’t want to stay in a society like this, said Shika Corona, a transgender musician.
From coronavirus quarantine in Australia, Ms Nur Sajat said she was forced to abandon a successful business in the blink of an eye. She misses home but sees no way to return as long as laws targeting gay and transgender people continue to be enforced.
I was trapped and stuck in Malaysia because of the Sharia system, she said. My very being, my existence was called into question. But I am very firm in my identity as a woman. This is who I am.
