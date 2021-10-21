The rise of men’s skincare fueled by social media – News

The growth horizon for the “Male Personal Care” category in 2022 could not be rosier. The category is expected to represent a market of $ 166 billion with an annual growth rate of 6% expected through 2027, according to Grand View Research. Yes, men’s skincare has a time and a how. Whereas in the old days, archaic attitudes and general laziness often meant no “skincare” for men; today things are very different. Men’s skincare is experiencing strong growth, from beard oils to cosmetic procedures, everything is on the table. What are the factors behind this growth? Let’s dig deeper. “An interesting fact is that we have seen an increase of over 80% in the number of male users on our portal throughout the lockdown, which clearly indicates an increased desire for ‘home solutions’ for men,” he said. said Ryan Saddik, Managing Director, FOREO, MEA region. .

And the credit goes to social networks

“Social networks have greatly contributed to the change. With more and more male influencers focused on wellness and skincare arriving or becoming popular, this is pushing the shift towards standardizing personal care for men, ”says Mae Romero Do-Thanh, Esthetician certified and founder of The Branding Room. focus only on hygiene, with men buying only the essentials: shampoos, shaving products and deodorants. Today the segment has evolved far beyond the basics and men can now find a whole range of self-care products for men, from natural face cleansers to solid face masks and bars. moisturizers ”, shares Mariam Khafagy, co-founder of Upfill. She also believes that the main driver of this change is social media. “For men in their 20s to 30s, clean skin and washboard abs are considered fashionable, so taking care of the appearance is essential. For men in their 40s and over, there is an increased interest in fashion and skin care, ”says Myra Palermo, Area Manager, The Face Shop, Al Ghurair Retail.

The numbers speak

Globally, men are searching for skin care routines at much higher rates than ever before. For example, a TrendAnalytics study shows that the number of searches related to moisturizers for men increased by over 300% in 2020! According to Myra, customers between the ages of 20 and 30 lead the number of purchases; they are active in taking care of their appearance and believe it is an investment for the future. “We have seen around 70% of our customers using moisturizers and sunscreens as our skin tends to get very dry from the summer heat, 15% of which are men between the ages of 25 and 35. We have seen an overall 20% increase in the number of men using skincare products since 2020, especially for our belif range. Sabina adds: “The nature of skin care buyers and their needs have changed over the past year. As Euromonitor reports, 21% of skincare buyers buy from digital platforms. Meanwhile, 41% are looking for custom solutions tailored to their specific needs. Our personal experience with our male customers now accounts for nearly 60 percent of our sales with a 90 percent return rate. We believe the numbers are high because of the nature of our products and their effects on everyone, better skin condition, anti-aging results, hair growth and overall well-being.

Glamming up, conveniently

Mariam makes an interesting observation when she shares how today everyone sees their favorite celebrities (from footballers to entrepreneurs) radiating self-confidence and attractiveness: “Women love it, men want to emulate it. Not everyone has football skills, but everyone can apply a hair and skin care routine! Taking care of yourself has become the ultimate sign of accomplishment, especially for the younger generations, who spend more time on social media than any other age group. Agree with Mae, as she adds that men are also motivated when they realize that other men, as well as women, react positively to what they do.

A grooming ritual to integrate into the routine

According to Mae, it’s the use of sun protection – whether you tan or not! Mariam insists the days of 3 in 1 products for men are long gone: “As with any healthy habit, I recommend starting small and building from there. Men should start their morning facial routine with a cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. And yes gentlemen, SPF is not just for the beach! In the evening, I recommend using an eye cleanser and cream before sleeping. Ryan suggests how essential nighttime routines are and it is common knowledge that all recovery happens while you sleep: “A quick and easy nighttime routine helps prepare your skin for a healthy and successful rejuvenated hibernation. Myra recommends six steps: a cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, sunscreen, and BB cream for men (day). She adds, “South Korean men dominate the global male beauty market. In Korea, even though the skin care steps may seem a bit too elaborate, they work!

What awaits us?

“Definitely, more personalized solutions, tailor-made for each individual. Especially with good nutrition, because all bodily processes start inside us first and end up manifesting outside. The trend for ‘conceptual’ products, which offer various positive effects and results, is also increasing among men, as they all seek unique solutions for their appearance, ”says Sabina Bozic, Brand Ambassador in the Middle East and Head of Marketing. distribution (Middle East), collagen intake.

“Men regularly update their gadgets and look for more streamlined designs to meet their needs and busy lifestyles, and when it comes to skin care, it shouldn’t be any different. Men in the region are quickly following the trend for technology-driven skin care products and are more meticulous in their overall skin care routines, ”says Ryan. Although Mariam believes change is happening quickly, there is still a long way to go, “The men of the Middle East are very proud of their image. Male consumers are increasingly aware of what they are using on their bodies and have a better understanding of the ingredients. The Middle East is no exception to these global movements. The trend is growing and industry leaders are adapting to it.

