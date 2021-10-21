Brooke Blurton takes inspiration from Nicole Kidman as she dons a $ 7,000 designer dress

Brooke Blurton’s edgy dress raised eyebrows at The Bachelorette premiere on Wednesday.

And it looks like the reality TV star is taking inspiration from Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

The Oscar-winning actress slipped into Yousef Akbar’s daring designer gown for Marie Claire’s 25th anniversary edition last September.

Avant-garde! Brooke Blurton donned the same $ 7,000 designer dress as Nicole Kidman for The Bachelorette premiere on Wednesday. Pictured, Brooke with host OsherGnsberg

The stunning made-to-order dress features a black bodice that shimmers with long sleeves that extend to the gloves.

Her designer dress – which featured a voluminous skirt with a cropped front and a long train – is priced at $ 7,050, according to news.com.au.

Unlike Nicole, Brooke did not complete her look with thigh high boots but rather an elegant pair of black pumps from Kurt Geiger.

The Bachelorette paired the glamorous look with $ 35,000 diamond Tennis earrings and necklace from Michael Arthur Diamonds.

Brooke’s Bachelorette debut makes history as she is the very first bisexual actress on the reality show.

There are a total of 16 prospects – eight men and eight women – who hope to defeat Noongar-Yamatji’s wife.

Familiar face: Among them is Jamie-Lee Dayz, 30, who starred alongside Brooke in season six of The Bachelor

Landscape designer Darvid Garayeli, 27, also made a very good first impression on the bachelorette when it premiered.

Brooke even dubbed him her “Persian Prince” and gave him the coveted “First Impression Rose” that grants her the first one-on-one date.

The Bachelorette continues Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 10