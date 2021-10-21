10 new men’s watches designed to shine

Now that we have what to dress up, which watch will impress? Back in the days when penguin suits were needed, you would never (and still can’t) go wrong donning slim two- or three-handed classics such as Vacheron Constantins Patrimony, Patek Philippes Calatrava or the Immortal. Altiplano of the undisputed king of slim, Piaget.

But from the office to the opera, dress codes and menswear have relaxed and flourished. An open collar, a t-shirt, a seersucker jacket, pastel chinos, or maybe (gasp) a pair of fresh Stan Smiths: we’re living in a long-awaited release from wardrobe incarceration.

Slim dHermes Skeleton Moon. Photo: Hermes

Being mechanical (over 150 pieces crammed under your armband, supposed to keep perfect time regardless of any animated posturing), your luxury wristwatch has a pretty impressive stain on its hands. But unless you coat the case with diamonds and eliminate all doubt, how do you align such traditional craftsmanship with your new party outfit, without flash or overt fashion?

Thanks to the choppy boffins of the Swiss Jura mountains, it’s easier than ever, with this crop of ingenious conversation starters making any awkward little conversation null and void. Don’t forget to match the leather strap to your belt.

H Moser Streamliner Perpetual Calendar. Photo: H Moser

This quirky boutique maker first made a name for itself in the mid-2000s with one of the most innovative and user-friendly versions of the perpetual calendar invented by hire maestro Andreas Strehler. Its flash date harnesses the energy necessary to change the date with precision in a fraction of a second and in an elegantly engineered stroke, the month indication is discreetly recorded in the 12-hour indexes, marked by a small needle in the shape of an arrow.

This new version takes the Mosers party room even further into the future, packaged in its ultra-sleek Streamliner named after the Art Deco approach to metallic design, but resembling something closer to Flight of the Navigator. If you can handle sliding it around, the view through the bottom of the case isn’t as much of a conversation starter as it is mind-blowing.

Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges. Photo: Girard-Perregaux

After three decades of tinkering with the architecture of his pocket watches, Mr. Constant Girard-Perregaux finally found his magnum opus: the tourbillon under Trois Ponts d’Or, in which three magnificently polished arrowhead bridges suspended the barrel, the hour and minute hands, and tourbillon cage.

The Esmeralda Tourbillon won a gold medal at the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris and in 1991, in time for the brand’s 200th anniversary, the Tourbillon under three golden bridges became, in watch form- bracelet, the modern poster of the venerable brand of La Chaux-de-Fonds. . Its Neo-Tourbillon Skeleton variant now disrupts the purism dyed in Girard-Perregaux’s wool in a spectacular sci-fi style, its dying arrowhead rose gold bridges cut through into a taut and muscular body worthy of the Batmobile, and apparently floating in the sapphire crystal.

Ulysse Nardin Freak X Razzle Dazzle. Photo credit: Ulysse Nardin

No watch straddles past and future clocks more dramatically than Ulysse Nardins Freak. First launched in 2001, with roots in the 19th century when a Dane from Coventry called Bahne Bonniksen first patented his orbiting carousel, it not only went further by spinning the entire movement and by making it the hour hand, but also by introducing on its own the anti-magnetic and self-lubricating silicon technology to the ticking escapement.

Combining three different dial techniques (lacquer, electroplating / galvanic treatment, laser), the monochrome decor will seduce your party companions here. It is loosely rooted in Ulysse Nardin’s legacy of marine chronometry, drawing inspiration from the dazzling camouflage of British ships during WWI and WWII intended to confuse any enemy shooter trying to gauge speed, scope or direction. If the Starship Enterprise had a casino, roulette would probably look like this.

Breitling Super Chronomat Rouleaux in pink gold. Photo: Breitling

When the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team of the Italian Air Force invited watchmakers to bid on their official wristwatch in 1983, it absolutely had to be an analog chronograph, to ensure instant readability during maneuvers. tightened a watch format only available then in mechanical form, despite the reign of eras. of electronic quartz.

Breitlings enthusiastic new custodian, Ernest Schneider, jumped at the chance. In 1984, the Breitling Chronomat not only marked the 100th anniversary of the aeronautical pioneer of Swiss watchmaking, but also the hope that the Valjoux 7750 automatic chronograph movement would become part of a hobbyhorse now ubiquitous in the industry. .

Reliable, precise and pragmatic, the Chronomat initially appealed to pilots, but its bold and luxurious aesthetic quickly attracted the wolves of Wall Street. And now, here we are, almost 40 years later, back in love with a faithful mechanism, never obsolete and moving; again loving 80s details such as the famous Rolls of Chronomats bar bracelet and rotating bezel with rider tabs protecting the crystal. Inside though? Nothing less than Breitlings has an internal lead over the 7750, caliber B01.

Reverso Hommage Nonante. Photo credit: Jaeger LeCoultre

90 years ago Jaeger-LeCoultre created the Reverso, an ingenious solution for polo players who wanted to protect their watch during matches. Its reversible rectangular case has become an Art Deco staple of high society, popular among men and women for its elegant practicality but also its aesthetic variations. It was not until 1991 that the Reverso was equipped with complications.

The Soixentieme 60th anniversary series gave rise to six new models over the decade, from the tourbillon to the minute repeater. Today, nine decades after the birth of the Reverso on the polo grounds of the British Raj, Jaeger-LeCoultre presents a whole new visual expression of several iconic complications. Front, classic as always; reverse, however, a curious painting, almost Steampunk, of two round openings, surrounded by gadroons, with a semi-digital hour window. And inside, the new Jaeger-LeCoultre Caliber 826 with manual winding. The Tribute Nonantieme is limited to 190 copies.

Frédérique Constant Slimline Manufacture Monolithique. Photo: Frédérique Constant

If big boys like Patek Philippe and Zenith are anything to go by, conforming or flexing technology is the next big thing, breathing life into the 200-year-old mechanical principles that still underpin the industry, not to mention the significant extension of maintenance intervals and all-important aesthetic impact.

Due to its elasticity, silicon in wafer form is etched into compact monolithic one-piece components to replace multi-part assemblies. Frédérique Constant chose the most complex and error-prone assembly, using a unique, seamless structure in the design of its oscillator, the mechanism that distributes the energy flowing through the needle gear train now at an incredible 288,000 vibrations per hour, 10 times faster than most mechanical watches.

The 26 components of the standard Swiss lever escapement are condensed into a single component fitted with two regulating weights, flapping with perfect isochronism at six o’clock.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020. Photo: Omega

Anyone who is fascinated by Mark Peaty’s aquatic triumphs in Tokyo this summer, or thrilled by the arrival of skateboarding in the Olympic Hall of Fame, will have noticed the Greek Omegas symbol in the corner of their screen. However, this is not a highly publicized sponsorship placement. A visit to the joint Swiss Timing facilities on three floors of Omega and Longines in the Jura mountains shows where every piece of timing and tracking equipment has been developed from scratch, for the 33 sports that participated at the Games in Japan.

Since Omega first assumed timing responsibilities at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 1932, the 30 mechanical stopwatches used there have been replaced in 28 successive Games with 400 tons of advanced kit. , all built, shipped and fully operated from Switzerland. The Omega Commemorative Watch beautifully frames the Unity in Diversity checkered pattern of the Tokyo 2020 logos itself in the traditional Japanese color of indigo blue.

Limited edition Bremont Hawking. Photo: Brémont

From the HMS Victory to the historic Wright Brothers Spitfire Flyer, the Concorde and even the floor beneath the feet of Bletchley Parks’ WWII code breakers, Bremont has paid homage to some of the greatest scientific, technical and exploratory achievements of the world. humanity since 2010, with a limited edition watches containing genuine fragments of their physical relics.

The British watchmaking revival superstar has now worked closely with the family of Professor Stephen Hawkings to commemorate the extraordinary life of the genius of theoretical physics at Cambridge University. More than a simple story of time, the back of the closed Bremont Hawkings case is encrusted with four wooden discs, taken from the desk where Hawking contemplated the mysteries of the universe.

Each piece in steel, white gold or rose gold also contains a meteorite to symbolize the cosmos at the center of the planetary discs, surrounded by an engraving of stars as they would be seen from Oxford on January 9, 1942, location and Hawking’s date of birth.

Diaphanous but brooding, and pitted with a capricious momentum, this could be the most Audrey Tautou Hermess watch to date. With a clever juxtaposition of metals and polishing, a microblasted titanium middle case topped by a precious platinum bezel and a white gold crown lends a satisfying coherence to the bewitching and airy skeletal architecture inside.

Faithful to the most playful Parisian fantasy of luxury houses, a cosmic double moon, also perforated, twirls under thin blue hands matching the stitching of the alligator leather strap. The entire constellation of celestial bodies beats to the rhythm of the ultra-thin self-winding Hermes H1953 Manufacture movement. What to keep the time on these moments of midnight in Montmartre.

Chanel J12 Electro. Photo: Chanel

Arnaud Chastaingt, a low-key figure who ran the Chanels watch design studio for eight years, apparently created the perfect capsule collection for 2021. For the new Electro line, each of the Chanels watch superstars (once ridiculed by purists, now recognized as the copper-bottomed Switzerland – faithful facts that they are) have received the fluoride treatment.

And the new collection comes precisely as the ’90s are seeing a long-awaited and exuberant revival in lipstick and blue eyes. I imagined this capsule collection as a DJ line-up, explains Chastaingt. They may have been inspired by the 1990s, the decade when the club reigned supreme and God was a DJ, but they speak in the present tense. To our need to feel kaleidoscopic joy. Amen to that.

