Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous H&M mini dress in an unexpected way

Princess Eugenie has appeared in public several times over the past few days, and we loved her royal outfits. READ: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and same Princess Eugenie’s royal coat revealed She looked stunning on Wednesday as she stepped out to visit an inspiring art project for a cause close to her heart – wearing a chic H&M dress that we had already seen her sporting shortly after announcing her pregnancy. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals what inspired her to start her own charity The princess headed to Paternoster Square to see Art is freedom, an art exhibit of modern slavery survivors curated by the crisis charity Hestia – styling her minidress by adding a cropped button-down jacket and her knee-length Isabel Marant boots. MORE: Princess Eugenie’s makeup artist spills the beans on her evening wedding look Eugenie was previously thought to be wearing a new dress, but it looks like she just added a sleeveless layer to the look – which she also saw wearing while attending a football game with her husband Jack recently. Princess Eugenie added a button-down sleeveless cardigan to her look Instagram account @royalfashionpolice spotted that online fashion brand Yes Style is offering a very similar cardigan for £ 19.42, although it’s not clear if this is the exact style Eugenie bought. READ: 20 Breathtaking Royal Engagement Rings: From Princess Eugenie To Zara Tindall Unfortunately, the H&M Royal Pleated Dress is no longer available in stores, but we’re keeping an eye out for a restock! Tweed top, £ 19.42 / $ 24.90, Yes Style BUY NOW Eugenie visited the moving exhibition alongside her best friend and co-founder of The Anti Slavery Collective, Julia De Boinville. The exhibition, which revolves around the theme of ‘hope’, includes photographs and multimedia works of men, women and children who endured modern slavery. The princess, who studied art history at university, is director of the Hauser & Wirth art gallery. His public visit comes after welcoming his first child, August, with her husband, Jack brooksbank, in February. Eugenie also visited Hammersmith and Fulham Hospital this week Earlier this week, she also stepped out for visit another art project at Hammersmith and Fulham Hospital, writing on Instagram that it was “inspiring to meet everyone involved.” She looked at the artwork, created in association with mental health charity Hospital Rooms, wearing another layered look – in a striped top, black maxi dress and sneakers. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

