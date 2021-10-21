Did anyone say fall fashion?

As the leaves start to change, so does the style of Montclair State University.

The transition from oversized shorts and tees to baggy jeans and sweaters after the long summer may look different than in previous years. Over the seasons, you could say that fashion trends have definitely changed.

This year’s fall styles at Montclair State particularly stand out. New trends now consist of platform Converse, 90s style clothing, dark to neutral hues and more. We have been stuck indoors for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Who wouldn’t want to go all out when it comes to dressing for school in person?

Nick Mulkay, a junior specializing in TV and digital media, has a unique sense of style and enjoys keeping up with the latest trends.

“My favorite style is based on the ’90s. Definitely,” Mulkay said.

You can find Mulkay rocker cargo pants, high Nike blazers, and a few rings on his hands any day on campus.

As they stroll around campus, many students prepare for the coming cold of fall.

Celine Da Silva, a television and digital media junior, was seen wearing furry boots, corduroy pants with elephant legs, her mother’s old angel print shirt from the 90s and a jacket in faux sherpa. She described her favorite fall trends that she saw this season.

I really like this older style[s] clothes are coming back, ”said Da Silva. “I love how when fall rolls around people start to wear corduroys and turtlenecks.”

Ria Mangani, a sophomore film student, said her current fall style is largely like what she could have worn two years ago.

I would like [dress the same], if I had the ideas and the clothes, says Mangani. Today I paired super soft cotton pants with a leather jacket with fabric inserts and a black shirt.

First year Communication and Media Studies student Karsten Englander can be seen wearing what he considers a different and new fall style to him.

“I wear my stuffed vans, my training pants, I have a [Montclair State] crewneck and I have my orange polo jacket, ”Englander said.

When asked if he would have dressed as seen today in previous years, Englander didn’t think so.

“I would have worn all the sports gear, and I think now I’m wearing more comfortable clothes,” Englander said.

Indecisive freshman Alex Echevarria explains where she got inspiration from for her must-have fall outfit.

“I based [my outfit] of my beret, which is half brown and half yellow / orange, ”Echevarria said. “So it’s top to bottom.”

Echevarria said dressing made her feel empowered and like herself.

“I love cottagecore, so anything that’s very earthy or floral; I love it, ”said Echevarria.

First-year psychology student Noor Alalwan explained how excited she was to be on campus this semester, especially to show off her fall-inspired outfits.

It makes me feel better about myself when I’m dressed, Alalwan said. My recent go-to fall fashion outfit would be a long-sleeved shirt, layered with flannel and matching jeans. I also really enjoy wearing sweaters with jeans and having a conversation once it gets colder in the fall.

First-year psychology student Alana Beshaw also enjoys putting together outfits for in-person classes, but thinks of comfort when choosing pieces.

I try to dress well, said Beshaw. I only really allow myself to wear tracksuits once a month, but I also won’t come to class in a suit or a dress.

Regarding her personal style, Beshaw described what her everyday outfit could look like.

What is most important to me is to make sure [my outfit] matches my style, said Beshaw. I like more casual, masculine but flattering clothes that are [hippie-like] or alternative. My favorite outfits would include my brown leather jacket and mom jeans.

Stay tuned for the next fashion trends here at Montclair State.