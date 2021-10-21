Malaika Arora casts us a spell in her tight blue leather dress with a center slit





Leather is a style staple, not only for the cooler months, but any time of the year. If not jackets, leather can be made into elegant and sophisticated dresses, and we’re not talking without proof. Can you guess who gives us these ultra-chic vibes in a leather dress? This is none other than the actress Malaika Arora. This time she decided to wear a leather dress and we look at her in awe. Malaika dropped a few jaw-dropping photos on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless blue dress with a bold front slit and plunging neckline. She accessorized her daring look with a trendy necklace and a few rings. For makeup, Malaika wore a touch of pink for her lips and eye makeup edged with kohl. She also applied a blue eye shadow which completed the overall look. She turned her mid part braids into a bubble braid. The pair of gold and silver heels completed her look. Swirlster chooses blue dresses (206 ratings and 731 reviews) (313 ratings and 1,521 reviews) (97 ratings and 711 reviews) We saw that Malaika is an immaculate all white look and she looked stunning. A few days ago, she wore an off-the-shoulder white wedding dress and looked so lovely as ever. She styled the look with minimal jewelry that included a sleek choker. We could see her sleek bun tied in a white bow. (Also read: Malaika Arora takes her print party with her stylish pantsuit to the airport) Malaika Arora has the bridal look with added charm and beauty. You have to see her in this traditional heavy red lehenga, looking like a dream. She is twirling around in this heavily embroidered lehenga and we can’t take our eyes off her. For accessories, she opted for a heavy necklace, a bindiya and a hair accessory which added charm to the ensemble. Malaika looked ethereal in a stunning bronze evening gown adorned with feathers. She paired it with a pair of matching earrings and a few finger rings. Her bronze makeup with the undertone of brown on the lip added to the charm. Malaika Arora knows very well how to increase the glam quotient with her style. Once she wore an evening dress and it was hard not to stop and look at her in awe. The outfit with a side slit was sleeveless and had cutouts at the waist. Have you ever seen Malaika in a sequined saree? We bet you’ll fall in love with her saree looks as well. A few days ago, she looked dazzling in a mint green sequined saree. She chose a set of diamond jewelry to complete the look. We are absolutely in love with Malaika Arora’s experiences and clothing choices! And you? (Also read: Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora’s Sports Bras & Tights Chase Our Thursday Blues) To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swirlster.ndtv.com/style/malaika-arora-casts-a-spell-on-us-in-her-centre-slit-blue-bodycon-leather-dress-2581800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos