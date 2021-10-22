Megan Fox opens up about why she’s wearing bold fashion





Megan Fox told Elle in a recent interview that her bold style “wasn’t exactly a choice.”

Instead, Fox said she wore cutouts and tight clothes because she was petite and they fit her better.

The actress also said her personal style was more of a ‘tomboy’. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Megan Fox quickly became a style icon thanks to the bold looks she sported throughout 2021. But according to the actress, that was not necessarily the intention. Speaking with Elle about fashion and her new Boohoo collection, Fox explained that he “It wasn’t exactly a choice to just wear tight clothes or cutouts.” Instead, it’s her petite figure that requires tighter looks, according to the actress. “So my personal outfits are more tomboyish,” she told the publication. “But what people maybe don’t know about me is that I’m super petite. People don’t realize how short I am. So I wear clothes that are really tight or I’m just overwhelmed by the fabric, which happens very easily. “



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in May 2021.

Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images





She went on to say that she “will tend to go for very tight fitting things” if she knows she is going to be photographed. “I would love to put on parachute pants, but it doesn’t work on my body!” she said to Elle. Some of Fox’s boldest looks this year include the sparkling red dress she wore to the Met Gala and the sheer Mugler dress with a cutout bodice she wore to the Billboard Music Awards. Her bold style has also extended to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, as the two have worn coordinated looks for events throughout this year.

