Farfetch launches its own eco-responsible fashion brand

Luxury e-commerce retailer Farfetch has launched its own fashion brand, There Was One. Developed in collaboration with New Guards Group, the brand will offer classics raised with a conscious soul. Certified eco-fabrics will be used throughout the collection, designed with longevity in mind. The brand will avoid the traditional seasonal pattern and release drops instead, to minimize production where possible. The packaging will be reduced to a minimum and will be compostable or recyclable. The launch collection includes crisp white shirts, drawstring cargo pants and simple tank tops, tees and turtlenecks. These are complemented by clean slip-on dresses, maxi skirts, straight-leg white jeans, a touch of denim, and tailored pants in a range of hues. Classic leather biker jackets and trench coats complete a range designed to deliver everyday wardrobe basics. The brand was developed using data-driven insights into what consumers were looking for and buying on Farfetch.com. There Was One is exactly what so many people are looking for today, sustainable fashion that will be in their closets for years to come, ”said Holli Rogers, Head of Farfetch Brand. “This collection was born out of Farfetch’s customer-centric approach. , associated with NGG’s strong fashion credentials. Through our ongoing knowledge of customers, we’ve found that people want timeless pieces and that durability is key when considering their wardrobe choices for the future. Our customers love fashion too, but we all know it’s always a mix when you put together an outfit with a style your own, with a mix of your favorite brands. There Was One was launched with a campaign by German fashion photographer Katja Rahlwes that celebrates modern women and the way they style their hair. Stylists Karen Binns, Ellie Grace Cumming and Emilie Kareh were asked to style a woman they say embodies the There Was One philosophy. Kareh chose the Lebanese-Ivorian designer Rym Beydoun; Cumming opted for musician and songwriter Lucinda Chua; and Binns selected DJ and electronic musician Honey Dijon. There Was One was created with our diverse customers in mind, says Rogers. There is not one person, not one age or one style, we want people to wear There Was One pieces in their own way. Update: October 21, 2021, 9:23 a.m.

