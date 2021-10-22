La Baie announces the creation of a new advisory board for the fashion fund to encourage BIPOC creators in Canada

TORONTO, October 21, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The Bay is pleased to announce the members of the Advisory Board of its new The Bay Fashion Fund, comprising some of the key players in industry and societal change in the country. Vanessa Craft, Mina Gerges, Sandy Kaur Gill, Grace Mahary, Corey Ng and George Sully will all serve on the Board of Directors and lead the Fashion Fund’s criteria, nomination and selection process. Announced earlier this year, the Fashion Fund is an initiative that will both mentor and support BIPOC’s promising designers in Canada.

Each year, starting in May 2022, the Fashion Fund will award a BIPOC designer with a grant of $ 25,000, in addition to an extensive three-year mentorship program to help grow the brand and alleviate some of the barriers faced by designers are faced with when they enter the competitive retail landscape. The Fashion Fund’s goal is to support BIPOC’s talented and emerging Canadian designers through long-term support and access to mentorship in addition to financial contribution. Members of the Fashion Fund Advisory Board will work with The Bay to conceptualize and guide the development stages of the initiative to ensure a strong and successful program.

About the members of the La Baie Fashion Fund Advisory Board

Vanessa Crafts

Vanessa Craft leads high performance teams, creates engaged communities, and drives game-changing content. Her work connects and inspires through a core belief in inclusion, authentic storytelling, and advocacy for next-generation talent. In her current role as Head of Content Partnerships at TikTok Canada, Vanessa oversees content strategy, acquisition and community management of creator, media publisher and public figure platforms. Previously, Vanessa was editor-in-chief at ELLE Canada, the first black woman in 44 world editions to hold this title. Under his leadership, she increased the diversity of voices, content and cover stars in the magazine and increased print and digital readership by over 35%. Vanessa was recently named to the Varietys 2021 Global Entertainment Impact List.

Mina Gerges

Mina Gerges is an Egyptian model, actress and television personality. Known for his fearless self-expression, colorful style, and daring makeup looks, he has built his dynamic career on the premise that being authentic yourself is your superpower. A strong advocate for change and inclusiveness, he is committed to creating meaningful representation in the fashion world and building a new inclusive future to which everyone belongs.

Sandy Kaur Gill

Sandy Kaur Gill (SKG), also known as TheSandyLion, is a stylist and designer whose goal is to help people feel better about themselves. Sandys clients include Lilly Singh, Beena Minhaj, Deepica Mutyala, Utkarsh Ambedkar and Salone Monet. His brand Tuff Bandit is a collection of his different designs and is his way of telling stories. As the child of an immigrant, WOC and Punjabi POC, she focuses on stories of resilience, love and learning. While recently she has focused on comfort clothing, she has gained notoriety for her SandySuit, a power suit made from traditional Indian fabrics. Sandy is also an elementary school teacher, who has written 2 of her own children’s books.

Grace Mahary

Eritrean-Canadian model, sommelier and global activist Grace Mahary was discovered while shopping with her mother in Toronto. She has walked for the biggest names such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Valentino and Balenciaga. Focusing on being an agent of change, Grace founded Project Tsehigh (PjT) in 2015, with a mission to provide uninterrupted and sustainable electricity to developing communities in Eritrea, Tanzania and more. Believing in a greater purpose than herself and relying on her platform as a model, Graces’ vision is clear: to help equip communities with the resources and well-being they need to be successful.

Corey Ng

Originally from Ottawa, Corey Ng is an award-winning stylist who has worked alongside some of the country’s most recognizable names. Her authentic, timeless and elevated aesthetic has inspired her work as a stylist, creative director, design consultant, fashion editor and television style expert. Her work has been seen in the pages of Vanity Fair, L’Officiel, ELLE Canada and FASHION Canada, and her famous clients include Cole Sprouse, Winnie Harlow, Antoni Porowski, Chiara Ferragni and Serge Ibaka. Corey was named Stylist of the Year at the 2021 Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards.

Georges sully

FGI Visionary Award winner George Sully is best known as the original maker of the Star-Trek Discovery Starfleet boot. Sully is also inducted into the Bata Shoe Museum, creator of Black Designers of Canada, co-founder of House of Hayla and new accessory brand Sully & Son Co., which can be found on bay.com and in Bay stores. Hudson.

“It is an honor for us to present the Advisory Board of The Bay Fashion Fund, which includes six incredibly talented individuals,” said Tyler Franch, Executive Vice President of Fashion at The Bay. “Each board member brings a wealth of knowledge and invaluable expertise in their respective field. We are delighted to nurture the diverse design talent we have in Canada and support their development with this accomplished group.”

The Bay Fashion Fund plays a vital role in The Bay’s extensive work to accelerate racial equity in Canada, and was announced following the launch of the Hudson’s Bay Foundation’s Social Impact Platform, Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change.

Additional information on the application criteria and the application process will be shared in the coming months.

