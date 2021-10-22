Kim Kardashian West’s Best Fashion Moments – WWD

Kim Kardashian West, who is 41 today, has become one of the most recognizable names and faces in pop culture, style and business today.

Throughout her career, Kardashian West has launched cosmetics brand KKW Beauty, clothing line Skims as well as the popular mobile game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”.

However, she hasn’t always been the big name or the personality that she is today.

Kardashian West was first known as the friend and stylist of socialite and heiress Paris Hilton, frequently appearing alongside her in paparazzi photos and as a guest on the Hilton show with Nicole Richie, “The Simple Life “. A few years later, she entered the business world by opening a store called Dash in Calabasas, California with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

In 2007, her entire family appeared in their own reality TV series on E! called “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. It starred his mother Kris Jenner, stepmom Caitlyn Jenner, siblings Kourtney, Khloé and Robert Jr., and stepsisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and focused on the personal and professional affairs of their lives. .

The series has become one of the oldest reality TV shows in the United States, airing for a total of 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021. The final season started in March and ended in June. “KUWTK” became so popular that it spawned multiple spinoffs, such as “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami”, “Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons” and “Life of Kylie”.

Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards.

In 2009, Kardashian West released her first fragrance, eponymous “Kim Kardashian”. In the early 2010s, she and her sisters released several clothing and fragrance collections.

Kardashian West made her first foray into the gaming world in 2014, when she created a mobile app game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” with the goal of becoming a big star in Hollywood. The game has reportedly grossed over $ 1 million in the first five days of release, according to the New York Times. A year later, she released an emoji pack for iOS devices called “Kimoji”.

In June 2017, Kardashian West launched her own beauty line called KKW Beauty, and in November of the same year, she also created her own fragrance line called KKW Fragrance.

In June 2019, she announced that she would launch a clothing line, which was initially called ‘Kimono’, but after strong reactions for apparently disrespecting and ignoring Japanese culture and the meaning of traditional attire. , Kardashian West changed the name to Skims.

Since Kardashian West launched the brands, KKW Beauty is now estimated to be around $ 1 billion, with Skims recently valued at around $ 1.6 billion. Skims was one of the fashion brands that competed in the Tokyo Olympics, providing underwear, pajamas, loungewear and other clothing for the US team.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West

In 2014, Kardashian West married rapper Kanye West, after more than two years of relationship. The two share four children, daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. In February of this year, she officially filed for divorce from West. The former couple will still share joint custody of their children.

West was Kardashian West’s third marriage after Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

Throughout her professional career, Kardashian West has caused a stir with her bold and eye-catching fashion looks at some of the biggest events, such as the Met Gala.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Kardashian West made waves with her corseted wet look latex dress made to measure by Mugler. At this year’s event, she wore a personalized head-to-toe Balenciaga look, all black, with a face covering and long hair extensions that she styled into a ponytail.

Last month, ahead of the opening of his new show, Thierry Mugler spoke with WWD about what it was like working with Kardashian West.

“She is truly a self-taught woman, and she says it herself. She says, ‘Not bad for someone with no talent, right?’ Well, her great talent is above all having an incredible instinctive intelligence for business, ”said the designer. “Her business acumen is incredible and she is constantly evolving and transforming, always at a very high level.

Most recently, Kardashian West surprised fans and critics alike when she first hosted “Saturday Night Live” (wearing Balenciaga), with charisma and humility carrying her through a monologue that made fun of her mother, her son. imminent divorce and even OJ Simpson.

