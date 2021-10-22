American Repertory Ballet and Mexican fashion designer label Pineda Covalin will make stunning Mexican music partners this weekend

NEW | CHARACTERISTICS | OVERVIEW | EVENTS

originally published: 10/21/2021

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) –American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will present a unique collaboration with Mexican fashion design brand Pineda Covalin as part of its upcoming program at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on October 23-24. The exquisite and vivid prints of Pineda Colavins will be an integral part of the costumes and stage projections of choreographer David Fernandezs ballet entitledMexican music.

Invited by artistic director Ethan Stiefel to create a new work for the American Repertory Ballet, Fernandez envisioned a piece that would celebrate both the Company’s return to the stage – and its own Mexican heritage.

Fernandez immediately contacted the Pineda Covalin team, founded by Cristina Pineda and Ricardo Covalin.

I dreamed that one day I would choreograph a ballet with costumes by Pineda Covalin. So when Ethan Stiefel asked me to do a ballet about Mexico, I jumped at the chance to make that dream come true, says Fernandez. When I met the Pineda Covalin team in Mexico City, I was delighted that they gave me the green light to collaborate oncostume designs and projections. Dreams come true when you are surrounded by creative and generous people.

The creative team also includes Janessa Cornell Urwin, costume designer and supervisor of the ARB wardrobe boutique, which has incorporated Pineda Covalin prints into stunning dresses and shirts, mixing dancewear and haute couture. To highlight the prints as well as the choreography, I chose to create a clean ballet aesthetic, says Urwin. We worked with a textile printer to make the custom fabrics before making the costumes.

According tocreators website, Pineda Covalin was founded in 1996 with the main objective of sharing with the world the richness of Mexico, its traditions, cultures and natural beauty represented in its creations. They exalt Mexico’s cultural richness through colors, patterns and shapes, which allude to Huichol prints, the monarch butterfly, the day of the dead and other traditions.

Fernandez found even more inspiration in music from the 1800s to 1940s, choreographing selections by Mexican composers Juventino Rosas, Ricardo Castro, and Jose Pablo Moncaya. The ballet opens with the waltz Rosas Sobre las Olas (or Over the Waves), one of the most famous works in the world by all Latin American composers.

In addition toMexican music, ARBs Emergence will feature Ethan StiefelsThe Woodcraft, a piece created for the Washington Ballet in 2019. Set to music by the Danish String Quartet,The Woodcraftinspires a sense of joy and healing by seeking unique and individual paths, while feeling connected to each other.

Also on the program, Amy SeiwertsWorld, Interrupted, which explores resilience, hope, exhaustion, disruption – all shared experiences related to the ongoing pandemic; andFaded away, the first commission from ARB-owned Ryoko Tanaka on an original score by former ARB2 dancer Haley Wright.

Our dancers are ready to get back on stage and do what they love: performing in front of a live audience, says Stiefel. For both the performer and the audience, there is nothing like the connection and energy that live performances inspire.

Tickets start at $ 25. Student discounts are available. Visitarballet.orgor call the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (PACNB) box office at 732.745.8000. NBPAC is located at 11 Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Health and safety measures:The health and safety of our audience, performers and staff is of the utmost importance. Customers attending a performance at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center must show proof of vaccination via a vaccination card or through the NJs Docket app. If not fully immunized, clients must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test performed within 72 hours of the date of performance. All customers are required to wear masks at all times inside the room. This includes children over 2 years old who have not been vaccinated. For more information on these guidelines, Click here.

The mission of AAmerican repertory balletThe mission is to bring the joy, beauty, artistry, and discipline of classical and contemporary dance to New Jersey and to national audiences and students through arts and education programs. Founded as the Princeton Ballet Society in 1954, the organization now includes: the state’s premier professional ballet company; Princeton Ballet School, one of the nation’s most established non-profit dance schools; and ARB’s access and enrichment initiatives, including the long-standing and acclaimed DANCE POWER program. In July 2021, ARB welcomed its new artistic director, Ethan Stiefel.

PHOTO by David Fernandez