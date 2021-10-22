I’m a fashion editor and these 11 trends are the secret to all my fall outfits

Fall Winter 2021 trends

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

While I firmly believe in personal style and dress so that you feeling good no matter what is considered “cool”, nor am I immune to being swayed by trends. As a fashion editor, my job is to look at catwalk photos, analyze celebrity outfits, and predict what the next “It” item might be. Kendall Jenner can only step out in perfectly oversized pants so many times before I find myself fishing my old man Work PAnts out of a drawer and give the look a go.

I learned the hard way though that no all the trend has to be something that I personally follow. But looking at what I think are the biggest trends from now until spring, the line is particularly flattering and versatile. For months, I’ve been adding specific celebrity-approved pieces to my wardrobe and think I’ve discovered a few long-term favorites.

Leather blazers

I’ve always been the type to wear a leather jacket, whether I wear one with black jeans or a tight dress. But after seeing so many models come out leather blazers, I decided to change things very slightly. I press Depop for a false second-hand option, it’s so 90s! and now take the opportunity to layer them on sweaters. It’s a bit preppy, sleek, and less daring than a motorcycle design, which suits my taste a lot more.

Knee high boots with skirts and shorts

There is always a place in my heart for over the knee boots and ankle boots, but at the moment I can’t stop the over the knee boots. I like to play with the proportions, and I like the way they look when stylish with mini skirts, dresses and even shorts. Plus, it turns out that this is a great trick for making those summer basics a bit out of season, and once winter hits, I plan to add some tights into the mix.

Mesh dresses and sets

Mesh turtlenecks have been bubbling around for a bit, and in recent years the way of wearing them has been more casual, layering them under oversized tees. This particular look didn’t suit my own aesthetic, but skirt sets and mesh dresses are a whole different story. I have found that the material combined with a remarkable print can give your outfit a fancy impression, although these pieces are easy to move, do not need to be ironed and are very easy to put on. A pair of boots or heels will help you take this outfit from day to day activities.

Flares

Speaking of easy but high items, let’s talk about flare pants. I’ve always admired the denim version of this Trend inspired by the 70s, but the stretch pull-on versions have become my new go-to. They’re essentially as comfortable and effortless as sweatshirts, but the wide bottom adds a whimsical touch that enhances your overall outfit. Better yet: there are tons of small pairs on Nasty Gal for those of us who are under 5’5.

2000s bags

I was a teenager in the early 2000s, so whenever models like Bella Hadid bring back trends from that era, I feel even more nostalgic and tempted to resurrect my high school wardrobe. Small baguette bags, including the multicolored Louis Vuitton clutch, continue to appear on the arms of influencers, inspiring me to bring back some of my own favorites from yesteryear. I wore my monogrammed beige Coach bag with everything, and I also added an old school Dooney & Bourke to my rotation. It’s like a way to bring my personal touch to the trend.

Trousers

No offense to jeans, but some days I just can’t stand sliding on something so stiff or binding. A great alternative to denim and the loungewear I want is loose pants. They certainly have become a celebrity staple over the past few months, and can be paired with just about any top, whether you’re the T-shirt and sweater type or prefer something with sequins.

Inspired by college

I didn’t even notice my style was leaning this way until I started to think about my favorite fall / winter trends, but a lot of my outfits look very school core. I love layering button down shirts or sleeveless turtlenecks under knit pieces, showing off my socks, wearing plaid prints, and I even started to tie sweatshirts over my shoulders. They might be small gestures, but these preppy-style choices pack a punch and have proven to be a great way to freshen up what’s already in my closet.

Pleated skirts

Technically, pleated skirts also feel very scholarly, but in my experience they have turned into a lot more. With sneakers and a T-shirt, they can feel a little sporty. With a puff sleeve top and boots, they’re perfect for a night out. This is the skirt I choose when I have “nothing to wear” because it always adds an element of fun, while being the right balance between a low effort and a little dressy.

Vests

Besides carrying one of these babies instead of a shirtI discovered that just like a blazer or even a scarf, cardigans can be the perfect way to create a look. I often layer an oversized option on a button down before adding pants or a skirt. It’s the simplest outfit combination around, but adding that little extra makes it special and edgy.

Pearl necklaces

Half the fun of jewelry is wearing pieces that make sense or bring you joy, that’s why I’m so happy pearl necklaces have a moment. Not only do they feel nostalgic and help express certain moods, with their smiley beads or colorful designs, but by layering them with everyday pendant chains and necklaces, you can give your outfit a unique style. Right now, I love this custom bead option from liou, which features my fiancé’s last name and allows me to celebrate my engagement (in a non-obnoxious way).

Western boots

If you’re going to invest in anything this fall or winter, it should probably be a pair of western inspired boots, which have become a staple for the fashion crowd. They don’t need to be full of cowboys, either something with a square tip gives off the same vibe and, in my opinion, is a lot more versatile. I’ve been wearing this same white pair for years at this point, but it’s still one of my favorites to pair with everything from floral dresses to leather pants. Lighter-colored shoes in general tend to have a leg lengthening effect, and as opposed to a more chic point-toe pair, these feel more casual and everyday.