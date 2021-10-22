John Galliano: Fashion’s Greatest Showman Becomes Cin-Author | Opinion

PARIS When the pandemic began to bite fashion hard in March 2020, John Galliano and his partner Alexis Roche were sequestered on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. As people rushed out, their hotel looked more and more like the Overlook. The duo finally joined the exodus, barely making the last Parisian flight from Mexico City. John wanted a little retail therapy before take off, but the airport was closed, sorry. It was then that I accepted the fact that fashion as we knew it would never be the same again, he recalls, and once I embraced that idea, I became more ingenious.

The result of this ingenuity is why the designer and I crouched down in his studio at the Maison Margielas Paris headquarters to watch the film he made with director Olivier Dahan for the launch of the Spring 2022 Co- collection. Ed labels. He’s wearing a huge tweed coat over skater shorts, his feet shod in massive sneakers, hair held up by an Alice band, cigarettes never far away. Its energy level is exuberant, which suits the glitches of the film itself.

Cinema has become Galliano’s fascination over the past twenty months. The designer who was behind some of the greatest shows fashion ever saw in the heyday of the ’90s and 2000s was won over by the idea that with all the restrictions of the pandemic, he could still create memorable, even surprising, visuals. -parents for his clothes. It was impossible for me not to create, even if it was with a small team, says Galliano. This idea that through cinema we could reinforce the ethics of house took a great attraction for me.

The first film he made at the start of the pandemic was with longtime collaborator Nick Knight. It was a literal revelation, as close as anyone could ever reach a fly on the wall (even Gallianos dogs wore Go-Pros). It opened up his creative process to the world in a way that artfully deconstructed the mystique that surrounds him, perhaps even pursues him, for decades. Since then, a handful of films have continued to expand his universe, to the point where he insists that I would feel lame just going back to a white track and a white box. Inevitably, there are people who are calling for his return to the live experience. If all you do is watch movies in this format, I guess it creates an angst or an addiction to the physique, he admits. People are missing the buzz. Well, I personally can live without it.

That’s quite an admission, considering the scale of his shows in the past, but you hardly need anything like it to remind that John Galliano is a changed man, personally and professionally, with his downfall from Grace at Dior, his subsequent rehab in Arizona. and exile as a constant reminder to him that his struggle was real and continuous. I can only be honest about surviving, he admits. I never want to be lost in diapers that we made for some reason, and fearful, and walked on eggshells every day of my life.

I still doubt myself, said Galliano. This doubt never goes away. I wonder if it’s the doubt that releases certain chemicals in your body that make you react in a certain way. There are even times when he wonders if he can’t live without the drama that still haunts him like a specter. Emotions come from memories, so unless you want to change that memory and deal with it, it stops. I really think they were addicted to the way we behave, and when the body doesn’t understand that in certain situations, it feels like it.

Yet he claims that the cinema set him free. After doing these [live] shows, I should detox, just to get away from it all. Removing that excess adrenaline from your adrenal glands keeps you a bit more focused. Even if it is still not easy. For the latest Co-Ed movie, the team had three days to shoot 73 outfits, like the constant quick change backstage at a fashion show.

I have always imagined Galliano as an impresario, someone who brings together a creative team around him to do theatrical magic. My favorite analogy has always been Sergei Diaghilev with his Ballets Russes in the early decades of the 20th century. The cast of scintillating dancers, songwriters, artists and eye-catchers that revolved around Diaghilev has inspired Galliano in the past. Now he has a new set of inspirations: boys and girls in their late teens who, like a repertoire company, stage his vision. He likes something he calls a shortcut of feelings with them.

They are my muses, he says. They add so much to the equation. I also spend a lot of time with them. It’s quite magical when you have this band around you, because on both sides of the shoot, or the shoot, or the fittings, we have time to discuss and just listen to them. And, as he listens to them as they share their confidences and issues, Galliano hears echoes of his own young self, and hell plunges in, reassuring them that what is bothering them is really not a problem. When you look at them and you see the hope of success, that hunger, that passion, how can you not be attracted to it? And I think they reveal even more to me because they can see the authenticity. I listen to them; I’ve been there myself.

John Galliano has always loved his gang around him. Watching the new Co-Ed film and the film that preceded it for the Maison Margielas artisan collection, it feels like a reinvestment in its polymorphic past, the heady days of Central St Martins and Taboo and the premieres Fallen Angels and The Forgotten Innocents collections, both from 1986 which first marked fashion. Others have apparently understood the connection between these extravagant and idiosyncratic celebrations of wanton youth and the stories Galliano is now telling, with his group of techno teens clad in collections he calls post-men and women. Honestly, I didn’t know about it, he insists, and then in the end I was, Oh yeah, I guess that was back when I was the youngest and deconstructed. And why shouldn’t we consciously or unconsciously take inspiration from what we have done? But I have to be honest, that just didn’t occur to me. Guess I was channeling something that just felt great right now, as much as Maison Margiela is right now with everything going on. What our founding father set out to do, all of his concepts are so relevant today.

Galliano says he has three collections lined up like some sort of airport waiting to take off. At the pinnacle is the Artisanal. Co-Ed is inspired by this collection, in the same way that Galliano ready-to-wear at Dior has always been inspired by his couture. Then there is the Icon line.

Artisanals’ latest celluloid manifestation was a 40-minute occult fascinator called A Folk Horror Tale which received a cinema premiere in Paris. It was again directed by Olivier Dahan, who is best known for his Oscar nominated La Vie En Rose. Fashion and script were inextricably linked, according to Galliano. As the narrative evolved, so did the clothes. He was drawn to the horror aspect as a way to reflect intensity when putting together a collection. It just helped me connect emotionally and explain how I feel. The element of folk horror alchimized the strands of arcane research for which Galliano was always famous, if not notorious: the stories sailors told in their Guernsey knits, readable only by other members of their clan; the gold earrings they wore, to be melted down when they drowned to pay for their funeral pyre; the fabrics grieved to express their truth, as Galliano said. The idea was that was how I felt. I had been wrung out and wanted to express it through the clothes. The human sacrifice subtext that tickled the edges of the screen might be something he would like to discuss with his therapist.

Given that, there was a feeling that the latest handcrafted collection had a particular degree of intensity for him. The darkness of the pandemic, the incredible mystery of nature hung over him. An industrialized expression of that intensity (clothes you can buy and wear, in other words), Co-Ed is bound to be diluted. But the new film and the clothes have a particular ritualized and ragged beauty. Glitchy, I said earlier. Worrisome, too. Who are the muses who practice fly fishing? Because that’s what children do on the Canal Saint Martin in Paris, fly fishing with magnets to rid the water of metallic waste. The narration, the story, it’s quite magical when the children click, Galliano rhapsodizes. Sometimes I have tears in my eyes. The imagination is on the screen, like the possibility of converting basic materials into dreams. Galliano has always been the arch-alchemist of fashion, and the cinema has taken him to different heights. I’ll have a pink stormy cloud for three hours instead of two seconds, or a full lunar eclipse for four hours, he marvels.

He shares the credit with Olivier Dahan. Olivier gave the children the space to pretend. To see these children get lost in history is to pretend. This is what we have all done. I’ve always pretended in my head.

