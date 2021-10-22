Zendaya is the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award





Zendaya’s many stylish red carpet moments have officially earned her iconic status. The Fashion Designers Council of America (CFDA) announcement Wednesday that 25-year-old Zendaya will receive the Fashion Icon Award 2021, making her the youngest recipient. Zendaya’s journey to fashion icon superstar has gone at supersonic speed, CFDA says wrote on Instagram. Time and time again, she has proven that she is not afraid to take risks with her creative counterpart.[longtime stylist Law Roach], # Zendaya has given fans and fashion enthusiasts around the world a seemingly countless number of glamorous red carpet looks to remember. The Euphoria actress will join a star-studded list of former Fashion Icon Award winners from the fashion event widely regarded as Fashion’s Oscars, including Lady Gaga, Beyonc, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez . Zendaya is known for her haute couture style that turns heads, be it dripping diamonds at the 2021 Oscars or as an ambassador for luxury brands like Bulgari and Valentino. Zendaya looked back on her red carpet moments for InStyle’s Best Dressed issue, listing these three styles as her favorites. Getty Images While she certainly racked up a long list of red carpet highlights, in a interview with InStyle, she recently narrowed her favorites down to her Moschino butterfly dress, her Regard Joan of Arc of the 2018 Met Gala and his viral Tom Ford breastplate of the 2020 Critics Choice Awards. Zendaya rocked a heavy metal crop top for a “Dune” photocell in London last week. ZUMAPRESS.com Most recently, the star has been promoting her upcoming film Dune in looks ranging from a heavy metal harness to a 93-carat emerald necklace paired with a wet-look leather Balmain dress. But while she’s been shaking things up on the red carpet since the days of Disney, it hasn’t always been all diamonds and designers for Zendaya; She began by wearing slightly more advantageous outfits. When I was 14 and at the premiere of my first movie, my outfit was a bunch of stuff I had from Target, she told InStyle. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool. The 2021 CFDA Awards will take place on November 10. In addition to Zendaya’s historic victory, Anya Taylor-Joy will also be honored with the CFDA’s top face of the year award.

